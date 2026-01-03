Dan Lanning Jokes About Depth at Critical Position For Playoff Semifinal

As the No. 5 Oregon Ducks prepare for a rematch against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is dealing with a few transfer portal departures in the lead up to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. During a press conference with Lanning and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, Lanning's joked in response to a question from "The Oregonian" James Crepea, who asked about the Ducks' depth at the nickel position on defense.

"Yeah, I'm probably going to play it, James. But if I'm not able to go, we'll put one of the other coaches out there," Lanning said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon coach's answer drew a laugh from Cignetti, but the question is still an interesting one. With Ducks defensive backs like Sione Laulea, Kingston Lopa, and Daylen Austin recently announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal, Oregon is rather thin at the position. Lopa has appeared in all 13 of the Ducks' games this season, while Austin played in 12 of 13. Laulea was injured during the season and has not played since Oct. 18 against Rutgers.

Defensive back Jadon Canady has stepped up as of late, turning heads with his performance in Oregon's win over No. 3 Texas Tech. Canady finished the game with two total tackles, including a key tackle for loss to stuff the Red Raiders on fourth down.

Behind Canady, though, the Ducks may need to call upon true freshmen defensive back Na'eem Offord for some valuable snaps. Oregon freshman defensive back Trey McNutt has not returned from a broken leg suffered in fall camp, and Dorian Brew could see his role expanded as well.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What Dan Lanning Said About Transfer Portal Conversations

During the press conference, Lanning was asked how he handles having conversations with players considering the transfer portal, recognizing that the Ducks are losing valuable depth pieces during the CFP.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Each one is different. There's some guys that come in, and I share the same sentiment as them, you know, that they might have an opportunity to be able to make an impact somewhere else. Some guys come in and you hate to see them go," Lanning said. "We've been really fortunate to be able to hang on to the players that we really want to be here and have success. And some of them you see them walk out the door and you just hope that they have a better opportunity wherever they move next."

"The grass isn't always greener, and that's something you have to figure out in life at times, but that's one of the life lessons that exists right now in college ball. But every conversation is different. The one thing that I expect from our guys is to have that conversation," the Oregon coach continued.

