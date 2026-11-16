Dan Lanning Raves About Oregon Freshman Jett Washington's Potential

The Oregon Ducks witnessed a breakout from one member of their 2026 freshmen class. This time safety Jett Washington turned heads in the 31-7 rout of Michigan on Nov. 14.

Washington only delivered one tackle. Yet the towering presence and coverage ability of the 6-5 defender came in handy on the coverage side. And got coach Dan Lanning raving about the past five-star signing with reporters after the game.

Dan Lanning Likes How Jett Washington Approached Opportunity

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half after stopping an offensive drive by the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington turned to his long wingspan and coverage instincts to deliver this crucial pass breakup that forced the turnover on downs for the 16th ranked Ducks. He even picked up on the motion and Michigan route before jumping on the potential touchdown opportunity.

Jett Washington breaks it up on 4th down ❌



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/asL4SHTUSs — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 14, 2026

That play slammed the door on any type of Wolverines rally, as Oregon poured it on from there by scoring 10 more points after the crucial PBU. Yet Lanning painted the picture postgame that Washington was beyond prepared for the moment in this Big Ten showdown.

"Every time Jett gets an opportunity, he takes advantage of that opportunity," Lanning began. "So excited, [because] you've seen his role grow with our team."

Washington needed to cut his teeth early on special teams before carving out an expanded defensive role. But Lanning has since seen the nephew of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant deliver his own breakthough plays by turning to his height and fundamentals.

"He's long, athletic, he's smart, he cares," Lanning added. "I think all those things show up when he steps on the field."

Jett Washington Flashed Potential Before Michigan Win

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Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington has played less snaps compared to fellow defensive back signing for 2026 Davon Benjamin. He's even watched running back Brandon Smith step up during Big Ten play.

This home contest against Michigan handed Washington his turn to deliver game-altering moments. However, he's flashed his potential before inside Autzen Stadium.

Fans got treated to Washington's two-interception night against Portland State, helping culminate in an 84-0 rout in Week 3. He broke up two passes two that Sept. 19 evening while forcing one fumble too.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon recruited a "massive safety with elite athleticism" per national recruiting analyst for 247Sports Andrew Ivins. He even drew comparisons to Seattle Seahawks star safety and Super Bowl winning defender Nick Emmanwori. Washington's alma mater Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas turned to his size and versatiity during his prep run while taking on some of the nation's most talented high school wide receivers.

Now, Washington translated his uncanny skills over to a crucial conference game for Oregon. He helped spearhead his part on a defense that allowed only 71 passing yards on the afternoon.

What Jett Washington, Oregon Now Faces Rest of 2026

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Legend Bey (2) runs around Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington (24) during the NCAA football game in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington and Oregon's College Football Playoff chances have boosted following the romp of Michigan.

Oregon improves to 7-3, but the Ducks have a narrow path to the College Football Playoff and Big Ten title game after Indiana beat USC 27-13.

Meanwhile, Oregon does look ready to jump Houston in the CFP rankings, after the 14th-ranked Cougars fell to unranked Colorado 42-32 on Nov. 13. Oregon likely also leaps No. 11 Kentucky after the Wildcats dropped their home game to Florida 21-14.

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