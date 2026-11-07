Three Oregon Freshmen Who Will Be Pivotal During the Ducks' Last Games

The Oregon Ducks signed 24 total freshmen in visualizing a Big Ten championship run. Some members of that 2026 recruiting class have helped keep those hopes alive this late into the 2026 season.

Oregon now sits at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings following its 34-26 upset over previously ranked Northwestern. The Ducks can really shake up both the CFP and even conference title picture by winning out.

But to do so, coach Dan Lanning and his staff will need more than stellar quarterback play from Dylan Raiola and stout defense to pull it off. Oregon is going to need some of its young signings to step up big, including expanding their roles moving forward. Here are the three bound to become more heavily relied upon.

Running Back Brandon Smith

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) carries the ball for a first down during the second half against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Alijah Jones (0) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith emerged as the breakout star of the Northwestern game, coming through when the Ducks needed it the most. The Fresno, California, native broke loose for 82 yards on eight carries and scored the fourth quarter touchdown that placed Oregon ahead for good.

Lanning's press conference words during the week of Nov. 2 signaled that Smith was ready for his larger role, though, by sharing he's seen Smith pull off big runs in practice.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) carries the ball for a first down during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think he’s done what a lot of our young players have done that have been able to come in and make an impact. As you start with a small role, and then that role grows over time as trust builds,” Lanning said.

The latter words paint the picture that Oregon and Lanning will trust Smith to handle more carries. Especially amid starter Jordon Davison being banged up ahead of the showdown with No. 10 Ohio State on Nov. 7. So looks like Duck fans could see a heavier dosage of Smith inside the Horseshoe.

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Offensive Lineman Tommy Tofi

Oregon offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, left, and Oregon offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith rose as the surprise of the Halloween win. But the interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi is surfacing as the most stunning roster ascension.

Lanning and offensive line coach A'Lique Terry needed to establish a strong rotation of trench options, especially amid the struggles at the quarterback position plus the eventual change to Jay Johnson as interim play-caller. Tofi has since emerged as a powerful road clearer in the running game.

"He's gotten better and better. I think the guys around him have communicated really well. He's got good strength and the ability to move people, which is huge," Lanning said to reporters about Tofi's ascension.

He's become sharpened by facing potential high NFL Draft picks at defensive tackle Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington in practices. So those battles likely will make the freshman battle-tested and less overwhelmed facing Ohio State and the rest of the remaning schedule gauntlet.

Defensive Back Davon Benjamin

Oregon defensive back Davon Benjamin, center, and fellow members of the Oregon defense celebrate a pass breakup as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unlike Smith and Tofi, the four-star signing Benjamin has played a lot more as a true freshman and has shown his defensive versatility on the field.

Oregon is going to need more of that starting with its first November game in Columbus. Benjamin will more than likely help bracket Ohio State star wide receiver and the projected top pick of the 2027 NFL Draft Jeremiah Smith.

The Ducks also will need his eyes and instincts as they'll likely face dual-threat quarterbacks the rest of the way, especially Washington's Demond Williams Jr. in the final regular season game. And that Nov. 28 contest could very much decide the Ducks' postseason or Big Ten title game fate if they end up finishing 9-3 overall.

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