The Challenge Of Multiple Coaching Departures For Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks

When Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein departs from Eugene at the end of the season to take over as coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, he won’t be the only one from Dan Lanning’s coaching staff moving to Lexington.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kentucky is set to hire Oregon offensive staffer Parker Fleming as their new special teams coordinator and inside wide receivers coach. This is a major loss for the Ducks, as in addition to being Oregon’s offensive staffer under Lanning, Fleming was Ohio State’s special teams coordinator from 2021 to 2023.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Coaching Staff Members Leaving With Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi

Fleming is just the latest name from Dan Lanning’s coaching staff that is expected to leave Eugene this offseason. Stein is expected to bring several other notable Oregon staff members to Kentucky, including Pat Biondo, Oregon’s Director of Recruiting, who will serve as the Wildcats' general manager. Oregon's assistant offensive line and run game coordinator, Cutter Leftwich, will be Kentucky’s offensive line coach under Stein.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who will coach the California Golden Bears next season, is also set to bring several Ducks coaching staff members to Berkley. Offensive analyst Steven Haunga will be California’s tight ends coach and run game coordinator.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant quarterbacks coach and former Oregon offensive analyst Jordan Somerville will be California’s offensive coordinator. Defensive analysts Darrion Daniels and Connor Boyd, along with special teams analyst Zach Tinker, are also set to join Lupoi's coaching staff at California.

What Coaching Departures Mean For Lanning, Oregon's Football Program

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi call the game against James Madison from the sidelines at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Lupoi and Stien bringing over several notable staff members to their new college football programs will be a major loss for Oregon heading into next season, it complements the special program that Lanning is building with the Ducks. Since Lanning became Oregon’s coach in 2022, the Ducks have compiled a 47-7 overall record, including winning the Big Ten Championship, a Fiesta Bowl victory, and appearing in the CFP two times in four seasons.

While much of Oregon’s success the last two seasons is credited to Lanning’s coaching leadership, Lupoi and Stein’s effectiveness as coordinators has had a major impact on the Ducks' achievements. Their departure will be a challenge for Lanning to replace next season.

Stein has made Oregon’s offense one of the most explosive in the country, along with developing three quarterbacks into top talents, including Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore. On the defensive side, Lupoi has reshaped the identity of Oregon’s defense, as the group has played a major role in the team’s success over the last two seasons.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon fans are hoping the Ducks can capture their first national championship in school history before Lupoi and Stein depart for their new schools. The Ducks are one of the eight remaining teams in the College Football Playoff, and look to keep their dreams alive of winning a national championship when they face off against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.

The kickoff for the Orange Bowl matchup between the Red Raiders and Ducks is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

