Oregon Star Dakorien Moore Divulges Major Changes to the Ducks Offense

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has been a consistent weapon for a Ducks offense that has struggled to find its rhythm this season.

The sophomore has 18 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns through the team’s first five games. That includes 77 of Oregon’s 272 total yards in its upset defeat to UCLA, in which the offense stalled under quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California' Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates a touchdown reception against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks turned the ball over seven times and converted just one of 13 third downs, leaving coach Dan Lanning’s squad searching for answers.

After Tuesday's practice, Moore revealed that Oregon is implementing new plays and making significant offensive changes in the wake of its 17-15 loss to the Bruins.

Oregon’s Offensive Adjustments

“I would say it’s everything you just said, honestly. Accountability most. We’ve been harping on ball security, being that we had a lot of turnovers this past game. Harping on…our leaders just being able to communicate more because we have a lot of new plays that we’re putting in, changing the offense up at ton. So just being able to communicate and go out there and make sure everybody is confident in what they’re doing is the biggest thing.”

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets wide receiver Dakorien Moore against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I would definitely say that there’s a lot of things that we’ve seen on film that we feel like we should change, a lot of things that we knew before the game that we feel like we should change. But the fact that we’re changing now just shows the growth that we’re finna attack moving forward.”

Disconnect Between UCLA, USC Games

“First I’m going to say two totally different teams, two totally different types of coaches off defensively. I feel like they were well prepared for what we had planned. So I’ll just say that they were well coached and it was a good team.”

On Dylan Raiola’s Response to UCLA

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Dylan texted me right after the game and told me that he was sorry for the way he performed. Of course, that’s not the way anybody wants to go out there and perform. I know that’s not him. I’ve seen some of his best plays, so we’re extremely behind him as much as we can, making sure we’re getting his confidence back up because that’s why we brought him here."

"So he can get out there, so he can play, be confident, play fun, all those things. But no, he’s been attacking because he wants to get back out there. He wants to be great. He wants to make the plays. He wants to go out there and be who he came here to be.”

How Dakorien Moore Can Help His Quarterbacks

“Being that they have a lot of experience, but I feel like being that I have more experience than they do being here and being in the offense, just helping them with the confidence level. Just telling them that I’m going to be where they need me to be and basically just having the reciprocated trust in one another.”

Getting More Opportunities

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore prior to the Ducks matchup against UCLA | Darby Winter

“Naturally, just like, I would just say as a natural ball player, I would say I speak for anybody when I say that we want the ball. There’s a ton of chances that we get, especially in practice, where we make plays and show Coach that we’re one of them guys who needs to be getting the ball. But I’m very blessed to be able to be one of those players that he highlighted for future opportunities to be able to get the ball, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Being Outcome vs. Process Drive

“I definitely agree with that. We are very outcome driven. I feel like we do need to be process-driven, and that’s something as leaders that we’ve all been harping to the team. But me personally, I would say that I am kind of into the media, being that I have a lot of fans and stuff and am very interactive with my fans, so I’m all into that, But when it comes to game days, I’m all locked in, focused on the hard D&D (do not disturb), not really talking to nobody, I’m in my own zone, those types of things. So I say I handle it pretty well.”

Oregon’s Response to Adversity

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches a pass against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We came here to win, we came here to be great, we came here to be legendary, and those are all things we see in our future. … If you can’t trust your teammate, then everything ain’t gonna form in the way that it’s supposed to. … Starting Monday, we made changes, and we’re going forward one hundred percent right now. Everybody knows what the goal is. Everybody knows we want to attack this next week being that Nebraska is a good team, so that’s what we’re focused on.”

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