The No. 13 Oregon Ducks earned their first-ever win at Spartan Stadium on Friday night, defeating the Michigan State Spartans 45-7.

With several notable Big Ten upsets, including then-ranked No. 4 UCLA and then-No. 8 Indiana falling on the road, the Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) are now in a prime spot to reach the Big Ten championship and make the College Football Playoff, something that seemed unfathomable after their 21-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Ducks look toward their pivotal rivalry matchup against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, here are the grades from every position group on Oregon’s roster after their blowout win over the Spartans.

Quarterback: B+

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s quarterback Dylan Raiola after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While not as good as his performances against the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines, Raiola did his job in the Ducks' win over the Spartans in East Lansing on Friday night.

In the win over the Spartans, Raiola threw for 234 yards and a touchdown on 21 of 34 passes. Raiola's growth since taking over as the Ducks' starting quarterback has been the highlight of Oregon’s miraculous turnaround, as he hasn’t thrown an interception since his debut in the 17-15 loss to the Bruins on Oct. 10.

How the former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback continues to perform is among the major keys to the Ducks making the CFP and potentially making a run.

Running Back: A

Oregon’s Brandon Smith celebrates after a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While they lost Dierre Hill Jr. early on in the game, the Ducks running back group shined in the win over Michigan State. Freshman running back Brandon Smith had arguably the best performance of his Ducks career, finishing with 14 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon’s win over the Spartans.

Smith showed great poise in the Ducks' win over the Spartans, and if Oregon is without Hill for their regular-season finale against the Huskies, it’s the type of performance he looks to build on as the team makes a late-season push at the CFP.

Wide Receiver/Tight End: B+

Michigan State’s Brandon Smith, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oregon’s Dakorien Moore during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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In addition to his spectacular one-handed catch late in the second half against the Spartans, Dakorien Moore led the Ducks' wide receiver group in the win, recording five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

The Ducks offense also got tight end Jamari Johnson more involved in their win over the Spartans, as he finished with five receptions for 39 yards. As one of the top two receiving threats on the Ducks offense, continuing to have Moore and Johnson more involved is crucial moving forward in Oregon’s CFP chase.

Offensive Line: C+

The Ducks' offensive line struggled to start as defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s Michigan State defense got after Raiola from the opening kick, sacking him multiple times in the first half of Friday night’s win.

These struggles kept the Spartans in the game before a fake field-goal touchdown before the end of the first half opened the scoring for the Ducks. These are issues the Ducks must clean up ahead of their rivalry matchup against the Huskies. In the second half, however, the group gathered themselves as the Ducks' running game found success and Raiola was more comfortable in the pocket.

Defensive Line: A

The Ducks' defensive line held the Spartans' running game in check on Friday night as Michigan State wasn’t able to find success on the ground, being held to 80 rushing yards and only averaging 2.2 yards per carry.

A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander led the way for the group, combining for nine total tackles in the win over the Spartans. The two have been among the top leaders for the Ducks' defensive line group throughout the season.

Linebackers: A

Michigan State’s Carson Gulker, right, is pushed out of bounds by Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei after a catch during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei recorded his second interception of the season with a pick late in the second half of Oregon's rout of the Spartans. With Jerry Mixon still out, the Ducks' linebacker core, Dylan Williams, delivered a crushing hit, and Devon Jackson added three tackles for the group.

Defensive Backs: B+

Making his first career home start for the Spartans, true freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman found a rhythm to start against the Ducks' secondary. However, when Coffman found his targets, the Ducks' secondary group of Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, and Devin Jackson excelled at immediately tackling the Spartans' wide receivers and not allowing many yards after the catch.

Special Teams: A+

Perhaps the play of the game, Lanning again pulled a rabbit out of the hat on special teams as, right before halftime, kicker Gage Hurych took a fake field goal attempt in for a touchdown to extend the Ducks' lead to 17-0 before halftime.

Much like the fake punt in the Ducks' 41-28 win over the Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, the trickery to end the first half was a major turning point in the game, as it was all Oregon in the second half, as they outscored the Spartans 28-7.

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