Three Things We Learned After Oregon Ducks Home Victory Against Michigan

EUGENE, Ore. - The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) took one more step in their potential bid for the College Football Playoff with a 31-7 Autzen Stadium win over the Michigan Wolverines (5-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten).

Though some crucial penalties hindered offensive momentum and big plays, the Ducks were still able to force turnovers and fumbles on downs especially in the second half to shut down Michigan's swapping quarterbacks of freshman Tommy Carr and sophomore Bryce Underwood. Below are three things we learned from this victory.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates the win with fans following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 1 Welcome Back Jeremiah McClellan

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan has missed significant field time this season due to a broken foot, but his impact in this game felt like a homecoming of sorts. The very first drive on offense ended with McClellan's second touchdown of the season, with a 60 yard bomb from quarterback Dylan Raiola.

McClellan ended second in passing yards on the team with 105 yards off four targets. In a skill position corps that's struggled with injuries recently, McClellan's positive numbers shows promise.

No. 2 The Defense Held Strong Without Teitum Tuioti

For a corps where senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti was a major leader, his loss due to a knee injury against Ohio State had fans wondering how Oregon's defensive talent would rally without him. However, Oregon's defense shined with keeping Michigan to 286 total offensive yards including 71 passing yards. Particularly on third downs, the Ducks stopped the Wolverines for a third down conversion of 4-13. Linebacker Devon Williams led the team in tackles with 10 total (5 solo), and senior edge Matayo Uiagalelei picked up two sacks and three quarterback hurries.

No. 3 Costly Penalties Held Back A Few Major Moments

There were a few costly mistakes the Ducks made that held back soime major plays on both sides of the ball. In the fourth quarter, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on inside linebacker Dylan Williams gave Michigan 15 yards and a first down on what was likely going to be a third and seven yard play.

Also in the fourth quarter Jeremiah McClellan committed a holding penalty that brought back a 40 yard run from running back Brandon Smith, amongst the three other offensive fouls. The Ducks ended the game with seven penalties for 69 yards lost.

Below is a rundown of the game. The latest updates are at the top.

FINAL: OREGON 31 - MICHIGAN 7

Q4 0:40: Michigan receives the kickoff and runs out the clock. Ducks win 31-7.

Q4 0:43: After two runs are stuffed and an incomplete pass, the Ducks settle for a FIELD GOAL to increase the lead to 31-7.

Q4 2:00: Timeout Oregon. The Ducks' first.

Q4 2:13: Raiola finds Dakorien Moore for a 13-yard gain setting the Ducks up with a first and goal.

Q4 2:46: Underwood's pass falls incomplete on fourth down.

Q4 3:34: After multiple false starts, Michigan's offense faces third down with 22 yards to go.

Q4 4:03: Hill takes a screen pass 49-yards for a TOUCHDOWN on third down. Oregon leads 28-7.

Q4 4:15: Michigan calls its final timeout of the second half before third and long for the Ducks.

Q4 04:44 Offensive lineman Douglas Utu exits with an injury. The Ducks are penalized for a block in the back, setting up second down with 15 yards to go for Oregon.

Q4 05:18: Carr is nearly sacked in the backfield, and while scrambling for a first down, he FUMBLES. Ducks linebacker Dylan Williams punched the ball out, and defensive back Na'eem Offord recovers the fumble. Oregon ball.

Q4 05:50: Oregon nearly fakes another punt before punter Bailey Ettridge ultimately punted and pinned Michigan at its 13-yard line.

Q4 05:58: Timeout Michigan.

Q4 06:24: Messiah Hampton gets on the board with a 1 yard catch and run to the Oregon 47 yard line.

Q4 06:38: The Ducks recover a fumble with Brandon Finney Jr. recovering. Bear Alexander causes the fumble. Ducks resume on offense on their own 46 yard line.

Q4 08:40: Michigan picks up a first down with a Carr 12 yard pass to Andrew Marsh to the Michigan 43 yd line.

Q4 09:57: Raiola scrambles and is nearly brought down but passes to the right to Brandon Smith at the Oregon 19 yd line for a fourth down and 7yds to go. Oregon punts on downs with Michigan starting at the 30yd line (fair catch).

Q4 11:02: Brandon Smith picks up a 40yd first down to the Oregon 48yd line, but is called back to the 9 yd line for a second down 17 due to a holding call on Jeremiah McClellan.

Q4 11:46: Dylan Raiola is sacked for a loss of 8 yards on the oregon 8yd line. Second down 18yds to go.

Q4 12:18: Jamari Johnson hurdles a Michigan defender to pick up a first down on the Oregon 16yd line.

Q4 13:19: Carr's fourth and 3yd final touchdown attempt of the drive is broken up by Jett Washington. Turnover on downs. Ducks will take over on their own 3 yard line.

Q4 14:01: Tommy Carr's QB keeper attempt on a third and three comes up short with a Dylan Williams and A'Mauri Washington tackle putting him down.

THIRD QUARTER: OREGON 21 - MICHIGAN 7

Q3 00:00: A Michigan's Bryson Kuzdzal 8-yd first down rush ends the third quarter.

Q3 01:31: Tommy Carr's deep endzone pass to Andrew Marsh is broken up by Ify Obidegwu. The Ducks are called for a holding penalty on Obidegwu with the ball going to the Oregon 24 yd line with an automatic first down.

Q3 01:58: Michigan gets a first down with an 18yd pass to Jalen Hoffman moving to the Oregon 34 yd line.

Q3 02:54: Matayo Uiagalelei picks up his second QB sack at the 48yd line pushing the Wolverines to a 3rd down and 13 yds to go.

Q3 03:19: Oregon is called on the very next play for abrupt movement on the defense goating a false start. Ball is back on the Oregon 46 yd line.

Q3 03:37: Michigan is brought five yards back to the 49 yd line after being called for an illegal motion. Second down and 11yds to go.

Q3 04:40: Bryson Kuzdzal picks up a 7-yard rushing first down for the Wolverines.

Q3 06:33: Prior to the snap for Michigan on a third and 3yd attempt, the Wolverines call a timeout.

Q3 08:06: Gage Hurych's kick is short. 46yd attempt. Michigan will start their drive at their own 28yd line.

Q3 08:43: Dominic Nichols sacks Raiola for a loss of 7 yards, bringing up a fourth down and 27yds to go.

Q3 09:57: Douglas Utu is called for unecessary roughness after a Dierre Hill run which pushes the ball back to the Micigan 23 yd line for a second down.

Q3 10:27: Dierre Hill goes up the middle and to the left for a Michigan 23yd line (35yd gain) for an Oregon first down. After Michigan gets called for a personal foul, the ball is moved to the Michigan 11 yd line.

Q3 11:34: On a fourth and three yards, Tommy Carr tries a QB keeper and taken out of bounds by Devon Jackson for no gain. Ducks take over on downs on their own 37 yard line.

Q3 12:42: Carr gets a QB keeper first down to the Oregon 44yd line (20 yd gain).

Q3 13:24: Matayo Uiagalelei gets the QB sack on Carr for a 3rd down and 11yds to go.

Q3 14:58: Tommy Carr is in at QB for Michigan. He takes a QB keeper to the Michigan 37 yd line for a first down. Taken down by Peyton Woodyard.

HALFTIME

SECOND QUARTER: OREGON 21 - MICHIGAN 7

Dakorien Moore somehow finds himself wide open behind the Michigan secondary for a TD pic.twitter.com/En4bkJFBRe — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 14, 2026

OREGON 21 - MICHIGAN 7

Q2 00:06 OREGON SCORES: Raiola passes deep right to Dakorien Moore for a 59 yard touchdown (Moore advances from the Mich 13 to the endzone). Kick is good. This drive for the Ducks punched in 4 plays, 91 yards, 0:52 on the clock.

Q2 00:24: Raiola's pass to Jamari Johnson goes for a 14 yard first down to the Oregon 41 yard line.

Q2 01:07: Ify Obidegwu once again so close to a major play with an interception near the endzone but settles for a drive-ending pass breakup with the Wolverines being forced to punt 32 yds to the 9 yd line. Ducks' ball.

Q2 01:49: Another three and out for Oregon, bringing up 4th and 8yds to go with Bailey Ettridge punting just to the middle of the field for the Wolverines to start at their 47 yd line.

Q2 02:24: Michigan punts on fourth and 8yds back to Oregon. Ducks will start on their 15yd line off a fair catch.

Q2 03:38: Savion Hiter rushes for a loss of 6 yds bringing up a third down - fumbled the ball but Mic Hiter recovers.

Q2 03:49: Ify Obidegewu and Koi Perich nearly intercept a pass from Underwood going to Andrew Marsh but brings up a second down and 10 to go.

Q2 05:39: Ducks go three and out on the drive and punt to the Wolverines. The punt goes to the endzone for the touchback. Michigan will start on their own 20 yd line.

Q2 06:56: Ducks will start on their own 42 yd line after the kickoff.

Q2 07:46: Off a botched Michigan snap turned to a fumble recovered by Mic Hiter, Nasir Wyatt rushes in to get a tackle for loss and a fourth down and 8yds to go on the Michigan 4 yd line.

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Q2 09:17: On the fourth and goal play, Raiola has plenty of time in the pocket but can't find an open man. He scrambles to the right side of the field and passes to a covered Kendre Harrison who lunges, but the pass is broken up in man coverage. The Wolverines will take over on downs on their own 2 yard line.

Q2 10:01: Raiola goes for a gutsy quarterback keeper, putting the ball on the one yard line. Fourth down and goal for the Ducks. The offense stays on the field. They're going for it.

Q2 10:34: Dierre Hill's rushing attempt is brought down for the loss of a yard to a third down and 6 situation.

Q2 10:40: Raiola's pass to the endzone for Dakorien Moore is incomplete. Second and 4 to go.

Q2 11:11: Da'Jaunn Riggs carries the ball 2 yds for an Oregon first and goal (4 yd line).

Q2 12:41: Michigan is called for illegal substitution putting the Ducks on the Mich 10 yd line with a first down replay.

Q2 13:45: Raiola gets another pass up the middle to a wide open Jeremiah McClellan for a 22 yard first down to the Mich. 15 yd line.

Q2 14:08: Raiola gets a pass up the middle to a wide open Jeremiah McClellan for an 18 yd first down to the Mich 40.

Q2 14:40: Dierre Hill Jr. fights through multiple defenders to put the kick return on the Ducks' 38 yd line. Michigan gets a sideline warning from the refs after the play is blown dead.

OREGON 14 - MICHIGAN 7

Q2 14:49 MICHIGAN SCORES: Savion Hiter rushes up the middle for a 70 yard touchdown. Kick is good. The Wolverines hit big to start off the second quarter. Michigan cheer is running the "M" flag up and down the endzone closest to the visitors section, and boos rumble out of Autzen.

FIRST QUARTER: OREGON 14 - MICHIGAN 0

Q1 00:00: The last play for the Wolverines included Bryce Underwood coming in at QB.

DYLAN RAIOLA TO DAJAUN RIGGS TOUCHDOWN OREGON 🦆 pic.twitter.com/IYjbUEYoxc — FD (@flooduck) November 14, 2026

OREGON 14 - MICHIGAN 0

Q1 00:13 OREGON SCORES: Dylan Raiola pass to the outside right (2 yds) with Da'Jaunn Riggs catching the ball and running it into the endzone for an Oregon touchdown. Oregon has scored on two of their three drives so far, with this past drive clocking in 10 plays, 64 yards, 5:13.

Q1 02:25: Second time today the Ducks are in a fourth and short yardage situation. They choose to go for it this time on 4th and one, with Dierre Hill Jr. rushing to the left side to the Michigan 4 yard line for a first and goal.

Q1 04:36: Raiola picks up a first down with a pass to the Michigan 23 yd line to Jamari Johnson (15 yd pass). That's Johnson's first catch of the day.

Q1 05:26: After Dakorien Moore makes a fair catch, Michigan's 88 is called for a personal foul of unnecessary roughness, putting the ball on Michigan's 49 yard line.

Q1 05:34: Davon Benjamin gets a pass breakup right after forcing a 4th and 6 situation for the Wolverines.

Q1 05:40: Brandon Finney Jr. gets a pass breakup to bring up a third down and four situation for the Wolverines.

Q1 06:18: Ducks elect to punt off the fourth down, with Bailey Ettridge kicking 31 yards to the Michigan 18 yard line.

Q1 06:57: Ducks find themselves once more in a fourth and short yds situations (4th and 2 on their own 49 yd line). Prior to the play, the Ducks call their first timeout of the half.

Q1 07:31: Raiola keeps the ball and lunges for a gain of 3 yards to the Oregon 47 yard line, brings up a third down and 6 yards to go.

Q1 08:52: Dylan Raiola sails another deep pass to the left of the field (38 yds) to Evan Stewart for an Oregon first down on their own 43 yard line.

Q1 09:43: Ify Obidegwu brings down JJ Buchanan at the Oregon 40 yard line to clock in a pass break up and force a punt return by the Wolverines. The ball is downed at the Oregon 3 yard line. Ducks' ball.

Q1 10:30: Devon Jackson hurries Carr to force an incompletion and a second down with 10 yards to go.

Q1 11:35: Wolverines gets a first down with a Carr to Andrew Marsh 8-yard pass to the Mich 45 yard line.

Q1 12:45: Freshman Tommy Carr is the starter for the Wolverines, a job coach Kyle Whittingham said was open after the Wolverines' previous 15-6 loss to Michigan State. His first play is an 8-yard quarterback keeper for a second down.

Q1 13:00: After the kick, Michigan starts on their own 25 yard line.

TD DUCKS ! 🦆



QB Dylan Raiola trouve WR Jeremiah McClellan pour un TD de 60 yards !



Oregon 7, Michigan 0 pic.twitter.com/2TxbkCAZfO — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) November 14, 2026

OREGON 7 - MICHIGAN 0

Q1 13:00 OREGON SCORES: Dylan Raiola throws a 60-yard bomb up the middle and to the right to Jeremiah McClellan who runs it in for a touchdown. Oregon's opening drive clocks in at 4 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 on the clock. This is McClellan's second touchdown of the season, with his first being against Boise State. A statement play for an athlete that's been grappling with a broken foot this season.

Q1 13:41: Raiola gets the snap and "chucks" the ball to Dierre Hill Jr. who picks up the first down on Oregon's 40 yard line during a 3rd down play.

Q1 14:50: First play of the game is a Raiola right 5-yard pass to Dakorien Moore, who is taken down by the neck at the Oregon 30 yard line. There's boos from the crowd after the play, but not foul is called.

Q1 15:00: Dierre Hill Jr. gets a touchback off a 65 yard opening kick.

Coin Toss: Michigan wins the coin toss and differs to the second half.

Pregame

Oregon, entering off their 41-28 victory against the Buckeyes, continue to flex a strong defense (though it remains to be seen the impact of the loss of senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, who is out for the season). Junior quarterback Dylan Raiola put up 257 passing yards for 25-40 in accuracy and two touchdowns with running back Dierre Hill Jr. clocking in 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 13 carries.

Michigan, on the other hand, is facing several of the problems that the Ducks faced earlier in their season after a 15-6 home loss against the Michigan State Spartans. Coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck postgame, and the quarterback position is in flux.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

Out

Jordon Davison, running back

Dante Moore, quarterback

Andrew Olesh, tight end

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, inside linebacker

Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan Wolverines Injury Report

Out

Kendrick Bell, wide receiver

Channing Goodwin, wide receiver

Braydon Alford, wide receiver

Micah Ka'apana, running back

Julius Holly, defensive end

Ace Hamilton, offensive lineman

Andrew Sprague, offensive lineman

Blake Frazier, offensive lineman

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game Time Decision

Brady Norton, offensive lineman

Oregon Duck Captains

Michigan Quarterback Questions

After the Wolverines' 15-6 loss at home against their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans, head coach Kyle Whittingham admitted that the starting quarterback position was open yet again, a week after emphasizing freshman Tommy Carr was the Wolverines' go-to quarterback going forward.

"To be determined," Whittingham said. "But there was consideration about, you know, whether to insert Bryce [Underwood] and try to create something and after discussion, it was determined that, you know, stay the course with what we had in that particular game. But going forward, we'll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win as it always comes down to that."

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon cheer team celebrate a touchdown during the second half in a game between the Oregon Ducks and Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff at Autzen Stadium will call for some classic Oregon fall weather with a 63 degree high as well as "Cloudy with a couple of showers," with an 84 percent precipitation probability.

Fans can expect a gloomy day in Eugene with 95 percent cloud cover and a bit of breezy conditions with wind coming from the south at eight miles per hour and wind gusts at 15 miles per hour.

Godzilla in Autzen Stadium

Oregon's week ten uniforms feature a unique collaboration between famous Japanese character Godzilla's owners at Toho International, Oregon's NIL brand "Ducks of a Feather", the father-son designer duo at Van Horne Brands, and sportswear brand Nike.

Bumpers on the matte black helmet featuring metallic silver "O" logos Oregon will wear to play the Wolverines also includes a back bumper with the "Godzilla" logo text and a front bumper stating "Go Ducks" in Japanese.

"The matchup will extend to game day, too! A 30-second stadium video will feature Godzilla alongside scenes from around Oregon, while tees will be handed out in the student section. During the Michigan game, Oregon football players’ helmets will display “Godzilla” on the back bumper and “Go Ducks” in Japanese on the front," said a blogpost on Godzilla.com.

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (58) blocks Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matchup History

This game marks the first time the Wolverines have traveled to Eugene, Oregon, since 2003, and the second ever-time the Wolverines will face the Ducks on Oregon's home turf. The most recent matchup against these two Big Ten giants happened in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2024, where the Ducks clinched the 38-17 win. Oregon has won the lat three games against the Wolverines, making the overall series an even 3-3.

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