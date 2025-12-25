Dan Lanning Calls Out The Oregon Duck Who Doesn't Get Enough Credit

Athletes and teams want to be playing their best football during the postseason. That’s been the case for Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who’s putting together his most productive stretch of games this season.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning sung his praise of Tuioti once again after the junior helped the program to a first-round playoff win over the James Madison Dukes.

Dan Lanning Raves About Teitum Tuioti’s Production

Tuioti leads the Ducks in tackles for a loss this season with 14 for a loss of 63 yards. He also leads Oregon with seven and a half sacks for 46 yards, has the most quarterback hurries with eight and is tied for the team-lead in forced fumbles with two.

“Teitum Tuioti does not get enough credit,” Lanning said. “I don't know if everybody in college football recognizes what kind of player recognizes what kind of player we have in Teitum. He's gotten better every single year. He's disruptive. He's a player impact guy. Plays the run extremely well, rushes the passer well.”

Tuioti’s recorded at least half a tackle for a loss in every game this season. In his last five games heading into the quarterfinal matchup against Texas Tech, he tallied four sacks for 27 yards, five and a half tackles for a loss of 34 yards, four pass deflections and 25 total tackles.

“There's a lot of things that Teitum does really well. He's a really smart player,” Lanning said. “Obviously, he's (defensive line coach Tony Tuioti’s) kid, so he's grown up in it his entire life. But you see a guy that executes at a really high level makes an impact in every game for us.”

“I mean, you just said it, like it's not easy to go get a TFL in every game. And it's not like we're calling every play for him to go make a TFL every single snap, either,” he continued. “So, for him to make that impact, that's really credit to him and being a great finisher.”

Peaking at the Right Time

The linebacker is putting up career highs across the board in 2025. Tuioti’s final stretch of games in the regular season is among the best in his collegiate career for several stats.

But the Oregon defense as a whole didn’t play up to its standard in the second half against JMU in the first round, with the players and coaching staff not holding back their frustration by the performance postgame. The Ducks conceded 28 points in the second half, although many backups saw the field during that period.

“We just got to be better,” Tuioti said after the game. “Especially with just focusing on one play at a time. At the end of the day, whoever’s on the field is a starter for us and we gotta make sure that we uphold the standard.”

Oregon is set to play in the Orange Bowl vs. Texas Tech for the chance to play in the semifinal. Tuioti said that the opportunity for the team to keep playing together is what motivates the Ducks to bounce back.

“No matter what no one say, we just going to continue to work, continue to push each other,” Tuioti said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the brotherhood in there. We’re playing for something bigger than just this game, something bigger than just ourselves. We’re playing for each other in there.”