Oregon Four-Star Linebacker Target Brandon Lockley Jr. Makes Recruiting Announcement
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks will have the opportunity to make a lasting impression on several recruiting targets who are set for upcoming official visits.
Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. is one of Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s 2027 recruiting targets set to visit Eugene in June.
Linebacker Brandin Lockley Jr.’s Recruitment
Lockley is a 6-2 linebacker for St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania. The Penn State Nittany Lions are considered the favorite to land the local player. Lockley has already made a pair of unofficial visits to Penn State.
The Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Duke Blue Devils are among the other programs that are heavily pursuing Lockley. He has an Alabama visit scheduled at the end of May, and he’s set to visit Duke in early June. Lockley’s busy summer continues with a trip to Nebraska the weekend of June 12.
Lockley announced on Tuesday that his official visit to Eugene is set for June 19-21. Oregon linebackers coach Brian Michalowksi has led the Ducks’ pursuit of Lockley. Michalowski, Lanning and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas visited Lockley on Jan. 29.
Lockley told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong in February that Oregon was a program on the rise in his recruitment.
“Oregon is one of my more recent offers. They have done a great job making me a priority,” Lockley told Wiltfong. “They were the first school to come to my home to visit me, and coach Lanning came to visit me and my parents at school the following week. Coach Michalowski reviewed defenses with me through Zoom and is always available if I had any questions. Oregon is a school I’ve always been interested in.”
The Ducks currently have one linebacker commit in their 2027 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Sam Ngata committed in January and is one of the five current Oregon commitments.
Ducks to Host Several Official Visits
Lockley will be joined by multiple recruits visiting Oregon on June 19-21. Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael is set to visit those dates after already committing to Oregon on Feb. 1.
Three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi, four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright, four-star athlete Tae Walden and four-star Georgia cornerback commit Donte Wright are all scheduled to visit that weekend.
Hosting multiple recruits at the same time could play to Oregon’s advantage. Meeting with other players in their position and wanting to play together for the same program could add to the appeal.
Visiting Eugene also gives recruits the opportunity to meet current Oregon players. Lanning told Duck Insider on National Signing Day that his athletes play important roles in recruiting players to Eugene.
“You look at players that have chosen to come here and the success that they've had, that's a great indicator,” Lanning said on National Signing Day. “But I think always talking to players when they can find out, hey, it's not going to be easy if you come here, but you're going to have somebody that really cares about you. I think that's a great indicator.”
More Ducks targets could be announcing their official visits in the near future. Right now, Lanning prepares to host four-star offensive tackle commit Drew Fielder from May 30-31, three-star cornerback Kamauri Whitfield from June 4-6, two four-stars on June 5-7 and three recruits on June 12-14.
