Oregon Ducks Four-Star Target KJ Green Makes Recruiting Announcement

EUGENE – Top recruiting targets continue to schedule their visits to Oregon, with several recruits set to visit during the Ducks’ spring season.

Four-star edge rusher KJ Green revealed on Thursday that he’s set to appear in Eugene on Apr. 17. The blue-chip recruit announced he’s visiting nine different schools in the spring, and already set some official visits for the summer.

Green posted on Thursday that he’s visiting the Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Alabama Crimson Tide in March. He’ll visit the Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks before going to Oregon. A visit to see the LSU Tigers on Apr. 23 rounds out his spring tour.

Green’s taken multiple unofficial visits so far. He has an official visit to Miami scheduled for the end of May and an official visit to Alabama scheduled for the end of June.

Oregon offered Green back in May 2025. He comes off a junior season where he recorded 129 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks and four forced fumbles. Green is ranked the No. 3 edge rusher by 247Sports and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia.

Oregon’s Future Edge Rushers

If the Ducks can secure another visit from Green, that would be huge in their pursuit of a notable commitment. Oregon is also targeting several other elite edge rushers. If Ducks coach Dan Lanning can get a commitment from Green and one or two others, that puts the future of the Oregon defense in an ideal position.

Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti have experienced success along the edges in recent years. Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti primarily played on the edges in 2025 and are both set to return in 2026.

Uiagalelei finished his junior season with six sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, while Tuioti posted 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Ducks prepare to lose their defensive duo to the NFL Draft after the 2026 season.

Five-star 2026 edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones is poised to take over at the position following the pair’s departure. Nasir Wyatt comes off his freshman season in 2025 and is another option on the edge.

But Lanning will also look for long-term solutions in the 2027 recruiting class. Green is one possible answer. Another option is current commit, four-star Cameron Pritchett. Pritchett was Oregon’s first commitment for 2027. He’s one of the top players in the state of Alabama and among the top edge rushers in his recruiting class.

Four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets listed the Ducks among his six finalists. He posted a jaw-dropping 26.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2024. Oregon could be a strong contender for Streets’ commitment. If Lanning can land both Streets and Green, the Ducks could have another scary duo on the edges for opposing offenses to match up against.

The Ducks’ Current Recruiting Class

Five commits make up Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class. Pritchett currently headlines the class, which is ranked No. 13 by 247Sports. Elite running back recruit CaDarius McMiller is the most recent player to join the recruiting class, committing on Feb. 14. Offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder both committed on Feb. 1, while linebacker Sam Ngata committed in January.

Over a dozen players have already announced their official visits to Oregon. Lanning and the coaching staff are slated to have a busy June, with every week already having one or more recruits scheduled to make official visits.