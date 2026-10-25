Dan Lanning Offers Brief Update on Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart's Return

After entering the preseason as the No. 2 team in the AP Poll, the Oregon Ducks are unlikely to make the College Football Playoff as they fall to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in Big Ten Conference play in Week 8.

With senior quarterback Dante Moore missing his third straight game since going down on Sept. 26 with a concussion, junior quarterback Dylan Raiola couldn't answer the call after leading the opening possession on a 75-yard drive that resulted in a two-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Jordon Davison.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna (43) rushes Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense wouldn't find the end zone after that. Raiola ended up with 246 passing yards on 27-for-41 completions, committed a sack-fumble, and finished with a 19.7 quarterback rating.

With that all being said, he didn't have the full slate of targets that this team is used to.

Dan Lanning on Evan Stewart

Lanning spoke to the media after the 21-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, and offered a brief update on the status of wide receiver Evan Stewart when asked if Stewart will be back for the Northwestern game on Oct. 31.

“I anticipate having him back," Lanning responded at the end of his postgame press conference.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) walks onto the field after a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart was arrested in the early morning on Oct. 18 in Springfield, Oregon, for driving under the influence of intoxicants or DUII.

Lanning was very also brief about the two true freshmen wideouts, Lott and Hampton, being late scratches the day before kickoff. It wasn't specified as to the reason the pair didn't make the trip to Illinois.

"Just going to focus on the guys who are here on the trip today. I anticipate having those guys back next week," Lanning said.

As a result, Raiola was limited in his options through the air with a heavily depleted wide receiver room, down four of its top five players.

Junior Jeremiah McClellan (out indefinitely with a broken left foot)

Fifth-year Evan Stewart

Freshman Jalen Lott

Freshman Messiah Hampton

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Drew Mehringer's First Season in Offensive Coordinator Role

Year 1 with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer has been underwhelming. The offense has lacked identity and hasn't used its five-star talents to their full potential. The Ducks scored on their first possession in a scripted drive and only put a field goal for the rest of the matchup with Illinois. In the last three games, Mehringer's offense has only scored 42 total points.

After this recent loss, Lanning was asked if any changes would be made in the play-calling department.

“I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we're the best version of ourselves, and we're currently not that," Lanning stated. "That's very clear.”

Oregon's streak of 12 straight road conference wins, the longest active in the FBS, has come to a conclusion. Lanning ties the most single-season losses in his head coaching career at three. He finished 10-3 in his first season in 2022.

Questions now arise about how this program approaches the remainder of the season. Especially with the toughest part of its conference schedule ahead, including Northwestern and a trip to Columbus, Ohio, against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7.

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