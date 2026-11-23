Oregon's Big Ten Championship Clinching Scenarios Ahead of Washington
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The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are writing one of college football’s more remarkable comeback stories this season.
After their 45-7 road win over the Michigan State Spartans, along with help from the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines pulling off upsets on Saturday, the Ducks are in a prime position to make the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5 and reach the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.
It’s a milestone that, after their 21-10 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24, seemed unimaginable, but now the Ducks are at 8-3 overall as one of the hottest teams in college football.
Set to host the Washington Huskies for their annual rivalry matchup at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, here’s a breakdown of the clinching scenarios for the Ducks to make the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon Ducks Big Ten Championship Clinching Scenarios
- Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa losses OR
- Oregon win AND UCLA win OR
- Oregon win AND Indiana win AND Iowa and UCLA losses OR
- Oregon win AND Indiana and Iowa wins AND UCLA loss OR
- Oregon loss AND Ohio State win AND Indiana, Iowa, USC, and Wisconsin losses OR
- Oregon loss AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, USC, and Wisconsin losses OR
- Oregon loss AND Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, and USC losses OR
- Oregon loss AND Wisconsin win AND Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, and USC losses
Oregon Ducks Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Chances
According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Ducks' Big Ten championship chances have skyrocketed. The Ducks lead the way at +125, ahead of the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (+230), No. 4 UCLA Bruins (+340), and No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (+730).
The Ducks also now have a 62 percent chance to make the CFP, according to ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor. While the odds are in the Ducks' favor, the task ahead against the Huskies is what matters most for Oregon in terms of reaching its goals.
After losing two straight games in the rivalry series, the Huskies would love nothing more than to spoil the Ducks' season at Autzen Stadium. It’s been a year of parody in the Big Ten and college football, and the Huskies are more than capable of pulling off the upset after beating the Hoosiers as they’re peaking at the right time. Ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Huskies, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has an important mission for Duck fans.
“No love lost, lot of respect for their team and the way they operate. I know they have talent up there and they can do it at a high level, but really looking forward to getting into to evaluating and preparing for what it’s gonna take to have success there,” Lanning said.
“Counting on our fans to be really annoying and really ornery when we get into that stadium and make that atmosphere so special, like it always is at Autzen,” Lanning continued.
Looking for their third consecutive win in the rivalry series, the Ducks are currently 14-point favorites, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds against the Huskies. The Ducks and Huskies will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.