The Washington Huskies pulled off a major upset over the Indiana Hoosiers to secure a 27-23 win in overtime on Nov. 21. While the victory propels them into the rivalry game at Autzen Stadium, it also helped the No. 13 Oregon Ducks sit in the driver’s seat to clinch a potential Big Ten Championship game berth.

But with much of the conversation surrounding the upset over the previously ranked No. 8 team during Monday’s press conference, Washington coach Jedd Fisch made one thing clear about the game ahead.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch reacts against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’ve moved on and started preparing for what we do believe is gonna be the biggest challenge of the year,” Fisch said.

The Huskies sit in the middle of the Big Ten standings with a 7-4 overall record and 4-4 in Big Ten action. Even though it’s been an up-and-down season, the Huskies appear to head to Eugene with confidence that they can pull off another big upset. The Ducks, on the other hand, can finish the regular season on a five-game win streak and put themselves in a good position to make the conference championship game with a win.

Fisch addressed his thoughts on quarterback Dylan Raiola, play-caller Jay Johnson and the Ducks’ talented roster ahead of the game.

Jedd Fisch on Dylan Raiola, Jay Johnson

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola comes off a 234-yard, one-touchdown performance on the road against the Michigan State Spartans. The Oregon quarterback hasn’t thrown an interception during the latest win streak, which is the Ducks’ longest of the season.

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“They're at a spot where Raiola’s playing at a high level and making a bunch of throws,” Fisch said. “I've seen that kid since high school. I've recruited him. I've sat with him at meals. I know his dad. I've watched him throw live in his high school games. So, he's a fantastic player. I'm sure he's gonna play awesome on Saturday.”

Raiola isn’t the only member of the Ducks whom Fisch has connected with in the past. He also praised Johnson, who is the assistant quarterbacks coach and interim play-caller since Oregon parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

“And I feel like they're extremely well coached. I know Jay Johnson a little bit, I think who became the coordinator over there? I think I actually met him when he was at Georgia,” he said. “I think Coach Lanning's an outstanding football coach, so we're gonna have our work cut out for us.”

Preparing for Oregon’s Roster and Autzen Stadium Atmosphere

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opposing teams and coaches haven’t held back their thoughts on Oregon as one of the most talented teams in the Big Ten on paper this season. Fisch is no different.

“We're gonna have a great challenge ahead of us. They are a very talented football team,” he said. “As we know, they have some of the best players in the country, and we're going to have to do everything we possibly can to play our best game against them. And we're excited about that. We're excited about that opportunity.”

Fisch may have helped his program to a top-10 win in the last game at Husky Stadium, but this rivalry game comes on Oregon’s home turf at Autzen Stadium.

“It's going to be, I'm sure, an incredible atmosphere. I'm sure their stadium will be full, and we need to be prepared for that,” Fisch said. “And we need to be prepared for, hopefully, will be a fantastic game Saturday at 4:30.”

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