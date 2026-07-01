Dan Lanning Elevates Oregon's Recruiting Class Ranking With Multiple Commits

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks experienced one of the program’s biggest days of the 2027 recruiting cycle on Wednesday, July 1. Three Oregon targets announced their decisions, with two committing to Oregon to elevate the Ducks into the top five in the recruiting rankings.

The Ducks’ recruiting class is now ranked No. 4 by Rivals after entering the day with the No. 9 class and No. 1 in the Big Ten. Oregon has 15 blue-chip commits, according to Rivals. The Ducks’ class is ranked No. 6 by 247Sports and has three commits who are considered five-stars by either 247Sports, Rivals or ESPN.

Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks now await the recruiting decision of five-star receiver Xavier Sabb, who’s the next Oregon target set to announce his decision on July 3. Below are Oregon’s current commits and how they’re ranked by the Rivals Industry Ranking. Both Stepp and receiver Dakota Guerrant are listed as four-stars by Rivals. However, they are ranked as five-star recruits by ESPN and 247Sports, respectively, giving Oregon three total five-star recruits.

Five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets

Four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl

Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp

Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr.

Four-star linebacker Toa Satele

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden

Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner

Four-star interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair

Four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr.

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael

Three-star safety Malakai Taufoou

Three-star edge rusher Achilles Reyna

Three-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi

Three-star linebacker Sam Ngata

Three-star edge rusher Josh Christensen

Three-star tight end George VanSandt

Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington

Oregon Ducks Miss Out On Four-Star Offensive Lineman

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on the sideline during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first of three announcements on the Rivals YouTube channel that the Ducks learned of on July 1 was where four-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal was headed.

Doyal was the only recruit of the three entering the big recruiting day who was predicted to commit elsewhere. He ended up choosing to take his talents to Oregon’s rivals up north, the Washington Huskies.

The four-star is ranked as the No. 25 player at his position by the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Puyallup, Washington, product was considering the two Big Ten programs in the Pacific Northwest, but with the Ducks’ offensive line class continuing to get larger, he elected to go to Washington.

Five-Star Recruit Hayden Stepp Boosts Oregon Secondary

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks received positive news with the commitment of five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp. The five-star recruit chose Oregon over the Alabama Crimson Tide and the California Golden Bears.

Stepp played with incoming Oregon freshman five-star safety Jett Washington at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada. He decided to reunite with his former teammate in the secondary at the collegiate level. Stepp is just the second five-star defensive commitment the Ducks have in the 2027 cycle.

Four-Star Athlete Tae Walden Jr. Adds Another Blue-Chip Recruit

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr., who was selected as The Commercial Appeal’s Defensive Player of the Year, poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on December 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning continued building up his 2027 class with the addition of four-star Tae Walden Jr. The athlete from Collierville, Tennessee, went into his commitment with a list of finalists that heavily included SEC programs – with the exception of the Ducks.

Oregon was the team, however, that earned predictions from Rivals prior to the decision. Walden decided to head West, where he’ll join Stepp in the Ducks’ recruiting class.

Walden plays both wide receiver and defensive back in high school. While Oregon could be leaning toward him playing defensive back, with defensive coordinator Chris Hampton playing a key role in his recruitment, Walden said on the Rivals YouTube channel that he might play both sides of the ball.

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