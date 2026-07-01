Four-Star Cornerback Recruit Hayden Stepp Deciding Between Oregon, Alabama

Four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp is revealing his commitment on Wednesday, July 1, and the Oregon Ducks could be adding another top-100 prospect to their recruiting class of 2027 with Stepp's decision.

Hayden Stepp's Commitment

Stepp is scheduled to announce his college decision at approximately 12:45 p.m. PT on the Rivals YouTube livestream, deciding from a final three of Oregon, Alabama, and Cal.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Stepp, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are looking to land another recruit out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, one of the top high school programs in the nation let alone the state. In the class of 2026, Oregon signed five-star defensive back Jett Washington, and in the class of 2025, the Ducks brought in four-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu.

While Stepp was competing at The Opening Finals at the Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, Washington actually drove up from Eugene to watch the 7 on 7 competition as well as recruit a little bit on behalf of the Ducks.

However, former Oregon defensive coordinator and current California Golden Bears coach Tosh Lupoi is working to land Stepp, and the Alabama Crimson Tide have been constant players in his recruitment. Lupoi has had some success in recruiting the West Coast since becoming the new head coach at Cal, and Stepp would immediately be one of the top commits in the Golden Bears' recruiting class.

Lanning and the Ducks seem to hold the momentum heading into Stepp's commitment, but things can flip on a dime when it comes to high school recruiting.

The early signing period for the class of 2027 is not until December, but a majority of prospects have already committed or plan to wrap things up during the summer. Stepp is one of three Oregon recruiting targets with plans to commit on July 1, and five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb is committing on July 3.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hayden Stepp Recruiting Profile

Stepp is a lengthy cornerback with a knack for breaking up passes. Receivers have to have strong hands if guarded by Stepp because of his timing when it comes to punching the ball out.

Highlights from his junior season with Bishop Gorman show a physical defensive back with closing speed. Stepp has a knack for making plays on the ball, and he should fit in with an Oregon defense that emphasizes takeaways. He won The Opening Finals championship as a member of Team West, and Stepp was named to the All-Tournament Team at the conclusion of the competition.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. works outas the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to On3, Stepp stands at 6-3, 175, and he is the No. 44 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 7 cornerback prospect in the class of 2027.

Class of 2027 Recruiting Rankings

Oregon's recruiting class of 2027 is ranked No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. Here is the current top 10 in 247Sports' recruiting rankings:

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Texas A&M

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas

6. Oregon

7. Ohio State

8. Texas Tech

9. Florida

10. Auburn

Penn State and USC are the next closes Big Ten programs ranked No. 12 and No. 14, respectively, by 247Sports.

Rivals rates Oregon's class a bit lower with the Ducks at No. 9 and No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (No. 5 overall). In Rivals' rankings, USC is No. 10 nationally while No. 17 UCLA is above No. 19 Penn State.

The Ducks potentially landing multiple commitments on Wednesday, Oregon's place in the recruiting rankings is only expected to climb. Lanning and company appear set on signing a large high school class, giving Oregon a realistic chance at landing a top-three recruiting class in the country.

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