Oregon Four-Star Offensive Tackle Target Announces Fall Recruiting Visit

While the spring and summer recruiting season allows recruits the opportunity to visit with coaches up close for official visits, the fall offers the opportunity to see what the game-day environment looks like.

Four-star offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2028, Cannon Zubeck, is one of the latest players to put a visit on the calendar for a 2026 Oregon game.

Cannon Zubeck Announces Oregon Ducks Fall Visit

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ staff are slowly pushing for recruits in the 2028 cycle, with 24 current commits in the 2027 class.

Among the Oregon offensive targets is Zubeck, who announced his visits to Kansas State, Iowa, Arkansas, Penn State, Northwestern, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Oregon, per Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

Zubeck told Wiltfong that he’s set to visit Eugene on Nov. 14 for the game against the Michigan Wolverines. That game against the Wolverines might be a big game-day draw for more recruits, being considered a top home game at Autzen Stadium with matchups against USC and Ohio State coming on the road.

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning waits to talk to an referee during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The offensive tackle is listed as high as the No. 3 player at his position (Rivals), the No. 17 overall recruit (Rivals) and is the consensus No. 1 player in the state of Kansas. The Kansas State Wildcats have the best chances to land the in-state recruit, per the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Oregon extended an offer to Zubeck back on May 6, according to 247Sports. The blue-chip recruit had high praise for Lanning and the Ducks program in his interview with Wiltfong.

“Whether it’s from the coolest gear in college football or the coaching. Dan Lanning is a coach that fires you up,” Zubeck said to Wiltfong. “Also, the grit and toughness they play with. Also, one of the top programs in the country.”

Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Recruiting

The offensive line has been a critical part of Oregon’s recruiting in recent years under offensive line coach A’lique Terry.

The 2027 cycle is highlighted by four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner, four-star interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair and three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael. Meanwhile, 2026 five-star plus offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent history for the Ducks.

Oregon’s offensive line additionally plays a key role in the program advancing further into the postseason every year under Lanning’s leadership. The unit has been up for the Joe Moore Award in three straight seasons. While transfers and players who’ve spent multiple seasons developing in the system have taken on the starting roles in years past, the 2026 recruits might have an opportunity to play right away as true freshmen.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Immanuel Iheanacho part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry praised a pair of 2026 recruits during his press conference in week 2 of fall camp – and hinted that a starting opportunity might not be too far away for Immanuel Iheancho and Tommy Tofi.

“No doubt… Speaking to Manny and Tommy, they have come out hitting the ground running. They’re both, like I said earlier in spring, physically gifted,” Terry said. “They love the game. They’re constantly with each other… They know their role could end up being much larger later on. As much as they put in it, could maybe happen earlier. Who knows.”

For offensive line recruits like Zubeck, the Ducks have the draw of proven development into NFL prospects, as well as on-field success. Now, there could also be examples of all of that, plus early roles in the starting lineup.

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