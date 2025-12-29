Dan Lanning Takes Notice Of Joey McGuire’s Adaptability At Texas Tech

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing for what they hope will be a deep College Football Playoff run. To do that, Oregon will have to defeat an opponent they saw as recently as 2023 in Texas Tech.

The Ducks, who were led by quarterback Bo Nix at the time, defeated the Red Raiders in Lubbock in a wild game 38-30, but Oregon had to rely on a 20-point fourth quarter to narrowly defeat Texas Tech.

Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Lanning Details Differences In Rosters

While both the Ducks and Red Raiders have some players who played a role in that game, the rosters and coaching staffs for both sides are much different than two years ago. Lanning spoke about the changes in a recent press conference.

“I think both rosters are considerably different, right? You know, we look a lot different now than we did then, we had a really good team then, but I think we have, you know, depth is a little bit different now in comparison," said Lanning.

Some Ducks Players Are Set To Have Played In Both Matchups

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) poses for a photo with head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington played a role in the win over Texas Tech back in 2023. Whittington rushed seven times for 21 yards, but made up for the lack of production in the receiving game, catching six passes for 60 yards. Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr also played a small role, as he caught his only target for nine yards in the win.

Lanning Praises Texas Tech

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire walks the field prior to the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning praised the Red Raiders and the program that they have built under coach Joey McGuire and how they have navigated the transfer portal.

“He’s built a great roster, college football is about adapting. This is obviously a program that’s done an unbelievable job adapting and saying ‘let’s make our team the best it can possibly be.’ They’ve done that this year."

While it may be debatable whether or not the current Ducks team is better than the 2023 version, the Red Raiders are without a doubt a more complete and competitive team then the team they were two years ago. Texas Tech flaunts an elite defense, led by linebacker Jacob Rodriguez who has been mocked by NFL Draft experts to be a day one or day two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech's Behren Morton prepares to throw against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Raiders started former Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough in the 2023 game in Lubbock. Texas Tech now boasts one of the better quarterbacks in the country in Behren Morton. Morton has compiled 2,643 yards through the air, 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Morton has a QBR of 71.8, which is ranked at No. 30 in the country.

The Ducks picked off Shough three separate times back in 2023, and if the Oregon defense could do that again vs Behren Morton, they'll put themselves in a great position to advance to the CFP semifinals.