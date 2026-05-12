The Hidden Factor Behind Dan Lanning’s Oregon Staff Promotions

Oregon’s recruiting rise has been one of the clearest signs of coach Dan Lanning’s momentum, and two staff promotions show he is making sure the people who helped build it remain integral to what comes next.

By elevating Tyler Dean to general manager and Lydia Gibbs to assistant general manager, Lanning is keeping two key members of his original Oregon staff in bigger roles at a time when continuity has become harder to maintain across college football. As the carousel swings and other programs get dizzy, the Ducks are on steady ground.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dean and Gibbs have been with Lanning since his first season in Eugene in 2022 and there is an underrated reason why these promotions matter.

Underrated Factor of Lanning's Coaching Staff Promotions

The Oregon Ducks have arguably never been hotter on the recruiting trail. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have secured three straight top-five recruiting classes, elevating Oregon into the sport’s elite. The Ducks have also become a transfer portal destination after sending the most transfers to the NFL of any team since 2023.

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While the continuity is important, the underrated factor is trust.

College football is currently defined by roster turnover and constant staff changes, but Lanning is keeping two trusted voices in bigger roles. It's clear he trusts them to know the program’s standard, recruiting pitch, roster needs and long-term vision.

College football GMs are involved in some of the most sensitive decisions inside a program. Generally, they help evaluate athletes, monitor the transfer portal, organize visits, understand roster needs, support retention and build relationships with players and families.

All those things requires superb alignment with the head coach... and it's clear that Lanning appreciates what he has with Dean and Gibbs.

Gibbs’ promotion adds another layer of significance. She becomes the first woman to hold the title of assistant general manager for a Power 4 program, making the move much bigger than a routine staff announcement.

Her work in on-campus recruiting has been a key cog of Oregon’s recruiting machine, especially because official visits are where relationships with recruits and their families are often in make-or-break zone.

Oregon Ducks College Football Dan Lanning Peach Bowl Indiana Hoosiers Semifinal Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza national championship odd | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

Back to the continuity, which is also very important. When transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, who was a former 5-star recruit, arrived in Eugene from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he highlighted a rare edge in the Ducks' recruiting. He said the same people that recruited him to Oregon while he was in high school were the same people that in Eugene when he came for his portal visit.

"I think that goes a lot to say about how much people love this place and they don't want to leave," Raiola said.

A familiar face can go a long way in gaining the commitments of elite athletes who are looking for their own trust.

Chief Of Staff

Lanning also hired Chief of Staff Marshall Malchow in 2021 - a move that was ahead of the GM college football trend at the time. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning shared his thoughts on the GM model.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks chief of staff Marshall Malchow against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think we were kind of ahead of the curve with what we did already, bringing Marshall (Malchow) in as our Chief Of Staff," Lanning told Amaranthus. “He's very involved in our personnel decisions and really all big picture decisions within our program. That was always the thought - more than just a guy that picks players or assesses the talent on our team- a huge piece of that is evaluating the entire piece of our program.”

“Marshall's done an unbelievable job. He's a guy I trust, we worked together in Georgia, spend a lot of time together, so seeing it come full circle is fun,” Lanning continued.

In an era where many programs can promise NIL, facilities and exposure, Oregon’s ability to show continuity and trust could be their biggest weapon yet. With Lanning's two newest promotions, he's making it clear that the duo will continue to be a big part of roster construction and beyond.

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