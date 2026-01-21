Dan Lanning and Oregon Keep Pursuit Alive for Top Transfer Jordan Seaton

Top transfer portal prospect Jordan Seaton hasn’t visited Eugene, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks staff remain active in recruiting the former Colorado Buffaloes left tackle.

Seaton spent three days visiting the LSU Tigers and ultimately altered his visit plans by skipping traveling to Oregon, per multiple reports. That doesn’t mean the Ducks are out of the mix for the predicted first-round NFL Draft talent.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning, Oregon Staff Make Move For Top Transfer Jordan Seaton

Lanning and Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry took the visit to him. Seaton posted a photo on Twitter/X posing with the Oregon coaches, displaying the "O" hand gesture.

"Welcome to Atlanta @oregonfootball," Seaton said on X.

After traveling to visit the Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi State, Seaton visited the LSU Tigers and was expected to head to Eugene for a visit to the Oregon Ducks, per ESPN's Pete Thamel... However, the shifts in the original plan raised some questions.

Seaton was supposed to leave LSU on Monday for Eugene per multiple reports but according to his social media, was still in Baton Rouge on Monday night.

This brings up a few questions. Without a visit to Eugene, would Seaton commit to the Ducks? Why host the Oregon coaches, if his plan is to commit to LSU after the extended visit with coach Lane Kiffin?

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The fuel for Seaton to join the Ducks program increased with his post on social media about Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

"Wait Dante Moore Cameback?" Seaton wrote on Twitter/X.

Oregon positioned itself as a College Football Playoff contender when Moore announced his return to Eugene rather than declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore’s decision solidified stability at quarterback for the Ducks as they enter an offseason focused on retooling the offensive line after losing multiple key starters.

That turnover along the line creates a potential opening at left tackle, a role that carries added importance with Moore expected to lead the offense. Seaton, a Washington, D.C. native, has two seasons of eligibility remaining and has already generated early attention from NFL evaluators projecting ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft.

Oregon has established a recent track record of offensive line development at the professional level. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks set a program record with 10 players selected, including offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who was taken in the first round by the Washington Commanders. The program’s recent draft success has positioned Oregon among schools regularly producing NFL-ready talent along the offensive front.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Update On Offensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Seaton

MORE: One Underrated Transfer In The Oregon Ducks' Portal Class



MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten Schedule Reveal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Transfer Prediction

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The former five-star prospect earned the nickname “The Franchise” during his time under Deion Sanders at Colorado. On Tuesday, On3 analyst Shea Dixon logged a prediction that Seaton will land in the SEC, projecting a commitment to LSU. The forecast comes as Seaton extended his stay in Baton Rouge and ultimately scrapped a planned official visit to Oregon.

The No. 1 remaining player in the transfer portal, Seaton would be a huge get for Oregon and coach Dan Lanning. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle led all linemen with a 91.4 pass block grade per PFF in 2025. Injuries limited Seaton to just nine games in Colorado’s 2025 season, but he still made a significant impact. He logged 541 snaps while allowing only five pressures, one sack, and no quarterback hits.

He started in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 where he earned Freshman All-America honors.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Class

Oregon's incoming transfer class has reached 14 players with 30 players transferring out. The Ducks' class currently is ranked No. 27 in the country, per On3. The deadline has passed so no more players can enter the portal.

-Quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)

-Wide receiver Iverson Hooks (UAB)

-Tight end Andrew Olesh (Penn State)

-TE/DE Markus Dixon (Clemson)

-Offensive lineman Michael Bennett (Yale)

-Defensive lineman D'antre Robinson (North Carolina)

-Defensive lineman Jerome Simmons (Lousiana Monroe)

-EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State)

-Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State)

-Safety Koi Perich (Minnesota)

-Safety Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

-Punter Bailey Ettridge (Nevada)

-Kicker Keaton Emmett (Nevada)

-Long snapper RJ Todd (Western Michigan)



Recommended Articles