What Dan Lanning's Praise Reveals About Jamari Johnson's Work Behind the Scenes

Tight end Jamari Johnson missed two consecutive games due to injury, but when the No. 15 Oregon Ducks needed him the most, he returned to the field in a big way.

Johnson delivered a career-best performance in his first game back against the No. 18 USC Trojans. The tight end hauled in national weekly honors en route to helping the Ducks to a 41-27 win on the road. Oregon coach Dan Lanning lauded Johnson’s performance after the game – and his relentless effort to make sure he played to begin with.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hurdles USC cornerback Jontez Williams as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight End Jamari Johnson's Career Performance

Lanning revealed in his postgame press conference that Johnson was limited all week building up to the USC game. Johnson played in Oregon’s opening-week win over the Boise State Broncos, recording 57 yards and a touchdown. The next two outings against Oklahoma State and Portland State, he was sidelined, however.

But with already one loss on the Ducks’ record and an intense rivalry matchup in Los Angeles on the schedule, Johnson appeared keen on making his return against the Trojans.

The tight end posted a career-high seven receptions to go along with a career-best of 119 yards. Johnson became the first Ducks tight end since 2019 to record over 100 receiving yards as he also made three receptions of 15-plus yards.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after an offensive play against the USC Trojans defense during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning described what makes Johnson stand out after the game.

“Jamari’s a dog. He's a smart, intelligent football player,” Lanning said. “He’s different when he’s on the field. He’s that security blanket for our quarterbacks. He blocks well in the run game. So, really glad that we got the opportunity to have him out on the field.”

Johnson was named the John Mackey Award National Player of the Week on Tuesday. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. also earned weekly honors as the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week, as Hill and Johnson were key parts of the Ducks’ offensive performance. The pair became the second Oregon tight end-running back duo to notch over 100 receiving yards in the same game for the Ducks, per Oregon Athletics.

Dan Lanning on Jamari Johnson’s Return From Injury

During Johnson’s two-game absence, it was true freshman Kendre Harrison and redshirt freshman Andrew Olesh to step up at tight end. Both players recorded their first career touchdowns against Portland State and showed flashes of the Ducks’ future at the position.

But Johnson is the veteran player at the position and is projected to be one of the top tight ends in the 2027 NFL Draft. His participation was needed in the heated battle against a ranked rival, where emotions ran high and composure was required. Lanning pulled back the curtain on what Johnson’s ability to go against the Trojans showed about his character.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Really didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday. Got limited reps on Wednesday and then still limited reps on Thursday,” Lanning said. “So, for him to go out there and perform, stay locked in and engaged on his assignment – he’d take the script out to practice, and he’d walk through every single play because he wasn’t able to go through the play live. And I think that tells you a little about him as a player and what he was able to do.”

The Ducks are on a bye week following the win over USC, which allows Johnson and the program to recover before another ranked battle against the No. 23 UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10.

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