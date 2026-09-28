Three Oregon Ducks Rising, Three Falling After Statement Win Over USC

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) opened Big Ten play on Saturday with a 41-27 statement win over the No. 18 USC Trojans (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) in Los Angeles.

For Ducks coach Dan Lanning, it was an ideal early-season test of his squad against the nation’s elite on the road and in the face of some unexpected adversity.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. runs in a one-yard touchdown against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roles are beginning to come into better focus after the first four weeks of the season, while others remain unsettled, particularly with the return of tight end Jamari Johnson and the injury to quarterback Dante Moore.

Here are three Ducks whose stock is rising and three on the decline.

Three Rising Ducks

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All eyes turned to quarterback Dylan Raiola after the injury to Moore, who exited the game after drawing a vicious targeting penalty by Trojan linebacker Desman Stephens II.

The Portland State game showed us that Raiola had the skills to run the Oregon offense. The USC game, however, showed he could do it under pressure and calmly at that.

The junior transfer from Nebraska finished 19-of-25 (76 percent) for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Raiola transitioned seamlessly into the Oregon offense as the Ducks put up 24 points on his first four drives and now gives Lanning some confidence with Moore on the mend.

Jamari Johnson, Tight End

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hurdles USC cornerback Jontez Williams as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson is back back.

The senior returned to the lineup in grand style after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

And did so by posting seven receptions for 119 yards, both career bests. He averaged 17 yards per catch and added a highlight-reel-worthy hurdle over a USC defender.

Johnson offered a reliable presence as the Ducks transitioned from Moore to Raiola, even if it cost some playing time to some of his up-and-coming peers at the position.

Ify Obidegwu, Cornerback

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon and defensive back Ify Obidegwu react after a defensive play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2025 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Ify Obidegwu was a disruptive force on an Oregon defense that bent to USC quarterback Jayden Maiava’s 326 yards, but ultimately did not break. Obidegwu closed the night with three tackles and three of the team’s nine pass breakups against one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

For perspective, despite starting 12 games in 2025, he managed just six pass breakups all of that season. He’s on his way to becoming a stalwart in the Ducks' secondary.

Three Falling Ducks

Andrew Olesh, Tight End

Oregon Ducks transfer tight end Andrew Olesh | Seigher Brown

Tight end Andrew Olesh doesn’t land among the fallers because of anything he’s done, but rather because of the reemergence of Johnson.

In fact, his stock had risen considerably during Johnson’s absence.

Olesh grabbed two receptions for 23 yards and his first career touchdown last week against Portland State, only to be kept off the scoresheet vs. the Trojans as Johnson ran up a career-best evening.

Still, the sophomore Olesh remains a vital role player with considerable upside who recently earned praise from Moore for his route running, preparation and coachability.

Kendre Harrison, Tight End

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon tight end Kendre Harrison makes a catch during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, the return of Johnson puts a squeeze on the rest of the Ducks tight end room.

For tight end Kendre Harrison, however, Johnson’s return impacts the freshman’s opportunities among all Oregon pass catchers.

Harrison also appeared to break through against the Vikings, notching 53 yards and his first career touchdown.

Although Johnson is back, opportunities still exist for Harrison to contribute, with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan sidelined indefinitely because of a broken foot. Yet, Harrison finished the night with zero catches against USC.

Brandon Smith, Running Back

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon running back Brandon Smith escapes a tackle by Portland State safety Lono Solomon as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back Brandon Smith sits at No. 3 on the Ducks’ rushing leaderboard with 85 yards after four weeks.

With running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. ahead of him, Smith’s opportunities for significant action could be limited.

Davison led Oregon with 66 yards and a touchdown against USC, followed by Hill Jr. with 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns, along with 105 yards receiving. Meanwhile, Smith, who impressed at Portland State with a team-high 16 attempts and 85 yards, was held off the stat sheet versus the Trojans.

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