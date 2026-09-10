Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Notices Something Different About Dakorien Moore

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore brought the crowd at Autzen Stadium to their feet with a 62-yard touchdown that electrified as he made two Boise State defenders miss and collide as the sophomore glided into the end zone. The go-ahead touchdown provided the No. 6 Ducks a major highlight of the day and a career-long for Moore.

However, the touchdown wasn’t the play that impressed Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning the most from Dakorien Moore.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn

Dan Lanning Sees Growth Beyond Dakorien Moore’s Touchdown

While the explosive play demonstrated Moore’s rare ability with the ball, Lanning pointed to a much less celebrated moment from the win, when Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked about the receiver’s recent growth.

“Everybody’s going to highlight the touchdown he had last week,” Lanning said. “My favorite play is the screen to J-Mac where he runs all the way from the other side of the field to go get involved in a block.”

For Lanning, that effort shows the side of Moore that can become one of college football’s most dangerous receivers.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore praised Dakorien Moore for his coachability, after the Ducks beat Boise State. Lanning shared the same feeling.

“Our best version of Dakorien is when we get the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, this route has to be run here. I need to catch this technique here,’ and he receives that and attacks that,” Lanning said. “He has great success on the field, and certainly had that this last week.”

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Bri Amaranthus

Moore’s speed has been apparent throughout his Oregon career, as the Ducks receiver even shined in track and field this spring, too. But Lanning sees the other work, the not-as-glamorous effort from Dakorien Moore as he embraces the smaller details.

“His career so far here has been highlighted by some moments like that, whether it’s a block early in the season last year where he’s even blocking the wrong guy, but he’s doing it with unbelievable effort,” Lanning said.

“When this guy really pushes himself, he can obviously be really special. I feel like he’s pushed himself the last week. He’s pushed himself through practice this week and really been coachable, which has been awesome to see. That impacts everybody that’s around him.”

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) and running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore’s Coachability Is Elevating Oregon’s Offense

Ducks fans have been waiting all offseason for more quarterback Dante Moore to Dakorien Moore highlights. The momentum and connection is building after a career performance from Dakorien Moore, who caught six passes for 93 yards, in the 34-27 win over Boise State. He continues to show his reliability, finishing with at least one reception in all 12 career games played.

Lanning singled out how Dakorien Moore's maturity has showed in the was he responds to a play, whether it's good or bad, the receiver has showed composure.

“Just not riding the highs and lows of the game, which I think is human nature,” Lanning said. “You have success, everything’s going good, you’re excited. When it doesn’t go right, you’re down in the dumps.”

“I think he’s been a guy that’s been pretty composed throughout moments,” Lanning said. “I think you also notice his internal triggers. It doesn’t go well? Okay, this is my chance to hit the reset button.”

A short memory may be just as important as Moore’s physical gifts.

“I think that’s where a lot of his maturity has shown up,” Lanning said. “If something doesn’t go right, 'Okay, it doesn’t matter. What are we going to do on the next play?'”

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris speaks during OSU Football Media Day in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Challenges at Oklahoma State

The Ducks now hit the road for their first away game of the season: a hot (and potentially stormy) matchup vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys. It sounds like Dakorien Moore will be full-go, after giving fans an injury scare late in the fourth quarter vs. Boise State.

“Physical update, I’m perfectly fine and ready to go do what I have to do," Moore said after Wednesday's practice.

Oregon faces the challenge of playing a Cowboys team led by coach Eric Morris in his home debut. The 11 a.m. CT kickoff will also feel like 9 a.m. to Oregon’s internal clocks. Lanning said the team will leave for Stillwater on Thursday, one day earlier than its typical road-game departure so that his players to have additional time to adjust after traveling across multiple time zones.

Moore showed his game-chaning ability in week one, but it's his coachability and willingness to make an effort in all aspects of the game, that really is impressing his coach.

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