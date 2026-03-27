Dante Moore’s Reaction to Oregon Coaching Change Speaks Volumes

The Oregon Ducks promoted from within to fill the full-time quarterbacks coaching role after former offensive coordinator Will Stein left for Kentucky. Koa Ka’ai’s promotion from assistant quarterbacks coach to full-time quarterbacks coach may look routine, but the impact of the change is bigger than it appears.

This is not just a title change. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's move locks in quarterback Dante Moore's development, stabilizes the Ducks' most important position group, reinforcing a championship-caliber infrastructure and window.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ka'ai's work ethic makes him an exciting up-and-coming brilliant offensive mind that can help shape the long-term trajectory of Oregon’s quarterback room and its ability to attract and sustain elite talent at the position. ... His path also mirrors Lanning's in a unique way.

Dante Moore’s Reaction To Ka’ai’s Promotion

Moore's decision to return to Eugene for another season and forgo the 2026 NFL Draft where he was a projected No. 2 overall pick opened up a window for the Ducks to compete in the College Football Playoff. Stein's departure threw a wrinkle into the offensive continuity but Ka'ai provides a level of comfort for Moore in 2026.

Oregon's new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer revealed how Moore reacted to Ka'ai's promotion, which sheds light on the trust that was already built behind the scenes.

"And even talking to Dante, when we were talking about the changes that were going to be happening, right, Dante was all in on that - loves Koa," Mehringer said. "And that makes, you know, from my seat, that makes me feel a lot better."

Moore was fully on board with a coach he had already been working closely with, a sign that continuity and relationship-building defines this change.

That connection goes deeper than just familiarity. Moore and Ka‘ai share a similar reserved personality and Ka‘ai’s experience as a former Oregon player gives him added credibility in the room. The Hawaiian-native Ka’ai is a former Oregon Ducks tight end/defensive lineman (2011-15.) Ka‘ai is able to relate to Moore in a way that is both personal, practical and firm.

Koa Ka'ai And Dan Lanning's Shared Experience

It has been just over a decade since Ka‘ai wore an Oregon uniform, but that time away has only sharpened his impact. With experience at the high school level and at Hawaii under coach Todd Graham, he brings a well-rounded coaching background that blends strong mentorship with genuine relatability.

That combination resonates with high-profile players and former 5-star recruits like Moore and transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uniquely, Lanning also started his collegiate coaching career under Graham. At age 24, Lanning drove 13 hours to interview for a GA role at Pittsburgh, which he landed. Two years later, Lanning earned the recruiting coordinator role at Arizona State under Graham. From there, Lanning was offered a defensive back coaching job opportunity at Sam Houston StateGraham says he still laments the day he let Lanning walk.

"Dumbest thing I ever did was let him do that (leave)," Graham told ESPN. "I should have fired someone and hired him.”

Graham is known for demanding intensity and discipline from his staff - two traits that still show up with Lanning and Ka'ai. That hunger shows up in Ka‘ai’s rise through the Oregon program, earning increased responsibility behind the scenes before stepping into a larger role officially.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Koa is really, really intelligent. Koa is a very, very hard worker. And I think he has an incredible balance in being firm, right, but not making the guys tense. And you want that with the quarterback," Mehringer said.

"You need a guy that's going to be like, nope, here's the structure," Mehringer said. "He's not afraid to coach some of these guys. They're five-star studs, going to be high-round draft picks, potentially the number two pick in the draft, right? And guys get afraid to coach them, right? And Koa is not."

There is another way Oregon fans hope Ka'ai is similar to Lanning: loyalty.

Lanning has made that a defining trait of his Oregon football tenure, reiterating that the "grass is damn green in Eugene" any time his name gets brought up for another coaching job like when legendary coach Nick Saban retired from Alabama.

For Ka‘ai, that same sentiment carries added weight. Oregon is not just another stop, it is his alma mater. Perhaps that connection creates an investment that runs deeper than a typical assistant coach climbing the ladder. In an era where staff turnover can quickly disrupt development, especially at quarterback, that kind of potential stability matters.

Mehringer said that he's already gotten calls from media, agents, etc about Ka'ai. If he continues his excellent work with Moore, better believe that more of those calls will be ringing.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Nick Saban | Photo credit: Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

Moore's relationship with Ka'ai could be the difference in how quickly the Ducks reach their ceiling this season. Furthermore, as Mehringer alluded to, Ka'ai's impact will stretch farther than just to Moore.

Ka'ai is already making a difference with current quarterbacks on the roster, while looking to the future. He's proven to be a solid recruiter, as both four-star quarterback Dane Weber and five-star quarterback Will Mencl have mentioned Ka’ai when talking about reasons they like the Ducks as a potential option.

If Ka‘ai proves to be both a rising coaching mind and a long-term strength, Oregon would not just be developing quarterbacks. It would be sustaining continuity at one of the most important positions in the program.

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