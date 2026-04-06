Dan Lanning Gets Real About What He Refuses To Take For Granted

Oregon coach Dan Lanning enters his fifth season at the helm of the Ducks football program. Under Lanning's leadership, the Ducks have gone from good to great since 2022.

Sometimes the question on the top of mind about Lanning is: does he sleep? Always on the move, the 39-year-old has quickly ascended to an elite tier of college football coaches that are leading the charge in the transfer portal and NIL era. Lanning's ability to quickly adapt has ultimately proven to be a massive benefit for the Ducks. Oregon is the only FBS team to reach 13 wins in each of the last two years.

Oregon Ducks College Football Dan Lanning Peach Bowl Indiana Hoosiers Semifinal Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza national championship odd | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

In a sport defined by constant change, Lanning has an underrated secret weapon heading into 2026.

The Advantage No One Is Talking About

Time flies when you're having fun. The Oregon football program has improved, and competed further into the College Football Playoff, in every season under Lanning. Can that rare, sustained momentum carry into his fifth season in Eugene?

First things first, it's important to recognize that Lanning's tenure is special already due to it's longevity. The last time Oregon had a coach entering his fifth season was Mike Bellotti, who took over in 1995. The long game worked well for Bellotti, who is the Ducks’ winningest football coach of all time (116 wins.)

The coaching turnover at Oregon has now become a sustained build with identity under Lanning.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullen celebrate the win over Utah after the game at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning's recent comments about entering his fifth season are filled with gratitude. However, there is a bigger story here. Lanning represents the anti-carousel coach and his mindset explains why Oregon is no longer building something new, but protecting something real.

"The biggest benefit for me is getting to sit in the seat that I sit in, to get to be at a place like Oregon. I realized how special it was the day that I got here, and now getting to go into Year 5, it's even more special, and that's something I just don't want to take for granted," Lanning said after Oregon spring football practice.

Not only does Lanning indicate long-term buy in and being emotionally invested, he chooses to focus on appreciation. He acknowledges that Oregon's head coach position is a top job. That acknowledgment keeps the edge sharp.

His attitude reinforces Oregon's internal culture that strives to prevent taking opportunities for granted and getting complacent. His staff, players, recruits all hear his comments and can mirror the perspective.

Dan Lanning: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era | oregon ducks on si

"Grateful that we have some continuity. We have some staff continuity. We have a lot of guys that understand what we're looking for and what we're trying to accomplish. But more importantly, grateful for the experience and the opportunity to be here," Lanning continued.

Lanning is leaning into stability with gratitude that creates a competitive edge. Across college football, top programs experience major coaching turnover, roster movement and shifting messaging. While the Ducks message is clear: Oregon's identity stems from connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice. Lanning isn't going anywhere, and the top players across the country can rely on that.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning revealed one of his top goals at Oregon is to become the winningest coach in program history.

“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Amaranthus. "Mike Bellotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”

This has obvious impacts on recruiting and in the transfer portal. Players aren't coming to Eugene to build the Oregon program, they are coming to join a well-oiled machine at Oregon.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's New Era Feels Different

The Ducks' 48-7 overall record since Lanning took over is second-best in the nation and year five is shaping up to be one for the ages.

Oregon got a huge boost when starting quarterback Dante Moore elected to return to Eugene for another season instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was a projected top-5 pick. Moore is already showing signs of improvement - and specifically leadership -during spring football practices, per coaches.

Moore is not the only piece returning in 2026, giving Lanning and the Ducks a solid veteran-led team thanks to the return of center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, defensive linemen Teitum Tuioti, Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon experienced staff turnover this offseason, as offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi departed to become head coaches at Kentucky and Cal, respectively. Rather than look outside the program, Lanning promoted from within, elevating Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator and Chris Hampton to defensive coordinator in moves that reinforce continuity and stability.

Hopes are high for underclassmen who could become the next breakout stars like cornerback Brandon Finney, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison.

Can all of it come together for the Ducks to push further into the College Football Playoff? Lanning gives a clear advantage. When the head coach leads with gratitude instead of restlessness, it sets the tone for everything else. Oregon is not chasing stability anymore. It is living in it.