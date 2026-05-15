Oregon Ducks National Championship Odds Carry One Major Question

The Oregon Ducks remain one of the most intriguing national championship bets entering the season, and Bleacher Report recently weighed whether Oregon’s title odds are worth buying or selling.

Buy or Sell Oregon Ducks National Championship Odds

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks currently sit at +800 on DraftKings, putting them among the early favorites, with the fifth-best odds to win the national championship. On paper, the appeal is obvious. Oregon returns quarterback Dante Moore, brings back a strong defensive foundation and has added more talent through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal.

Still, there is a reason some hesitation exists.

"Back-to-back implosions in the CFP have heightened doubts, fair or not, of what Oregon may accomplish during the postseason. As for getting there, however, that is hardly an issue. The return of QB Dante Moore plus an overwhelming defensive front is a great foundation for the Ducks," David Kenyon wrote.

That is the Oregon debate in one sentence. The Ducks have enough talent to reach the College Football Playoff again, but the question is whether they can finally turn that talent into a deeper postseason run.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest concern is not the roster. It is the coaching turnover.

Oregon's Offensive and Defensive Coordinator Changes

The Oregon Ducks lost their offensive coordinator to the SEC, as Will Stein accepted the head coaching job with the Kentucky Wildcats, who were in desperate need of a head coach. The Ducks also lost their defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who is now the head coach for the California Golden Bears.

Losing both raises the stakes for Dan Lanning and his newly elevated staff.

Lanning promoted Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator after his work with Oregon’s tight ends, while Chris Hampton steps into the defensive coordinator role after coaching the Ducks’ secondary. Both coaches already know the program, the personnel and Lanning’s expectations, which should help Oregon avoid a complete reset.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

That continuity is why the Ducks still make sense as a national title contender.

Oregon’s roster is built to compete with anyone in the country. Moore gives the Ducks a high-level quarterback to build around, and the defensive front should again be one of the team’s biggest strengths. If the offense and defense avoid major regression under new coordinators, Oregon has the pieces to justify its place among the favorites.

It's clear the coordinators are already making an impact in the locker room, per an inside look into spring football practices.

Also, Lanning detailed what he'd hope to see from both of his new coordinators during Oregon's spring football game.

“Just sequence and rhythm. Sequence and rhythm. When roles change in an organization, it's like okay, who's talking to the guys before the team? Who's making sure we have our call sheets prepared the way they need to be prepared?" Lanning said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond the logistics of the new coordinators' roles, the "game" served as a good dress rehearsal of calling plays in front of the 46,500 fans in attendance.

“There's a lot of that day in and day out. It's really important and us being able to execute at a high level on game day. And again, just as much as it's preparation for the players to catch a ball in front of a bunch of people, in front of thousands of people, it's the same thing for coaches to call a defense or an offense in front of a lot of people," Lanning continued.

In a loaded Big Ten, nothing is guaranteed. But if the Ducks start fast and the new staff settles in quickly, those +800 odds may not last long.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.