Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Win Over Michigan

EUGENE - Fireworks lit up Autzen Stadium, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks broke out Godzilla helmets and the Oregon Duck showed up dressed as Shrek with an actual donkey. Michigan hasn't played in Eugene since 2003, and for visiting fans, it was quite a scene.

Oregon beat Michigan 31-7 for its third straight win, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. was bringing the pre-game juice and then channeled his inner De’Anthony Thomas with a track-style finish-line celebration after his 49-yard touchdown. Amid all of it, one quieter sight: star edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, out for the season, was there on crutches with his teammates.

After the final whistle, Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan shared a special moment with receivers coach Ross Douglas following his 105-yard day, and quarterback Dylan Raiola had plenty to say about what the Autzen crowd does to visiting teams. Ducks coach Dan Lanning shared his heartwarming plan to surprise his son Titan at his eighth-grade football championship later that night in Corvallis. Titan’s team won, too.

Here are three things you may have missed on TV.

This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

1. The Jeremiah McClellan Effect

Before heading to the locker room, McClellan shared a moment with Oregon receivers coach Ross Douglas. When I asked McClellan about it, he got emotional talking about what it meant to be back on the field at Autzen.

“I just... just love the feeling being out here, seeing the fans, being on the field,” McClellan said. “So it was amazing.”

Jeremiah McClellan is BACK.



4 catches. 105 yards. 1 touchdown vs. Michigan.



A well-earned moment with Oregon receivers coach Ross Douglas.https://t.co/uCraldsxme pic.twitter.com/r4JmHfEIxK — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 15, 2026

McClellan broke his foot warming up for the Portland State game on Sept. 18 and missed six games. He caught one pass in his return at Ohio State. A week later, on Oregon’s opening drive against Michigan, he took a Raiola pass 60 yards for a touchdown, the longest catch of his career.

McClellan finished with four catches for a team-high 105 yards, his second 100-yard game in four appearances this season. Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore added 101 yards, giving the Ducks two 100-yard wide receivers in the same game for the first time since Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson did it against Oregon State in 2023.

Raiola had a close-up view of what McClellan brought back to the offense and his love and respect for his teammate is clear.

"He's just such a joy in the huddle. And he's just always smiling, J-Mac, I appreciate your your attitude and your effort. As much as he's been through this year to go through injury and come all the way back and be in the fire with us, I can't say enough good things about him," Raiola said.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

2. The Autzen Advantage

It had been 23 years since Michigan played at Autzen Stadium... and its first trip to Eugene since Oregon joined the Big Ten came with a reminder of how loud the place gets.

Autzen seats fewer fans than most stadiums in the conference, and when Raiola hit Moore for a 59-yard touchdown just before halftime, all 58,183 in attendance could hear what gives this place its reputation. Oregon is now 31-3 at home under Lanning.

Autzen turns up the volume after Dylan Raiola connects with Dakorien Moore on a 59-yard touchdown bomb!https://t.co/Qa35uCWNQF pic.twitter.com/EyqA5mFlJz — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 14, 2026

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't think teams can compete with our stadium," Raiola said. "I think it makes it hard for opposing offenses to function and operate at a high level. So we're grateful for our fans always showing out and we appreciate them so much. And like when the shout goes off, it never gets old."

Notably, Michigan did dance to "Shout!" despite trailing two scores.

Michigan dances to “Shout!” at Autzen Stadium. Oregon leads 21-7 entering the 4Q.



Ducks must win to keep their CFP hopes alive. https://t.co/Qa35uCWNQF pic.twitter.com/iJ3jqpJwbv — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 14, 2026

3. Dan Lanning Surprises His Son

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning revealed his top three goals: He wants to help people reach their dreams, show his three sons what it means to be a championship father and husband, and become the winningest coach in Oregon football history.

Saturday brought all three together. Lanning helped his team keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, picked up his 55th win as Oregon’s head coach and made it to Corvallis to surprise his son for his eighth-grade championship game.

“Titan’s got a Super Bowl tonight... I was going to surprise him and be there. So, hopefully he doesn't watch this press conference. But I got some recruiting to do first, and then hopefully I can make it up there and see him go to go to town," Lanning said.

Good Day to be a 🦆! Win at Autzen then another win for the Sheldon Irish 8th grade in Corvallis!!! Lights went out in @BeaverFootball Stadium but we finished it on the practice fields! Shout out @CoachShephard pic.twitter.com/77l5AlxMP4 — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) November 15, 2026

The night had one more surprise. Lanning said the lights went out at Reser Stadium, so the teams moved to the practice fields to finish the game. Titan’s team won the title, and Lanning gave Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard a shoutout afterward.

Next up, the Ducks are on a shortened week with a looming Friday-night matchup on the road at Michigan State.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow Bri Amaranthus on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.