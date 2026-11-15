Four Biggest Winners and Losers as Oregon Ducks Beat Michigan Wolverines

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks have given themselves yet another opportunity to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race. With a 31-7 win over Michigan, the Ducks improve to 7-3 on the season (5-2 in conference play) and avoid dropping a fourth game, which could have completely derailed their CFP hopes.

Oregon emerged victorious at Autzen Stadium against the Michigan Wolverines, continuing a late-season turnaround that has completely changed the outlook of its season. Following a loss to Illinois in Week 8, the Ducks were left searching for answers. Now, Oregon has won three consecutive games, two of which came against top-20 opponents.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Oregon's playoff fate is largely out of its hands, one thing the Ducks can control is taking care of business in the final two games. Both of Oregon's remaining opponents are unranked, which gives Oregon an opportunity to continue building momentum and put itself in the best possible position heading into the final stretch of the season.

The first test came against Michigan, and it was one Oregon passed with flying colors. The Ducks finished with 467 total yards compared to Michigan's 286, walking away with a 24-point victory.

While a lot has started to fall into place for the Ducks over the past few weeks, there are still areas of their game that will need to improve if Oregon wants to give itself a legitimate chance at competing for a national championship.

Winners:

Oregon Offense: Quarterback Dylan Raiola, Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola has looked more confident than ever over the last couple of weeks, and his performance against Michigan was another example of just how much the junior has developed throughout the season.

After leading the Ducks to back-to-back top-20 victories over Northwestern and Ohio State, Raiola once again handled business against a Michigan defense that entered Saturday ranked No. 4 in the nation in total defense, allowing just 255.3 yards per game.

The Wolverines also ranked No. 4 in passing defense, limiting opponents to just 154.8 passing yards per game.

Despite Michigan's statistical dominance on the defensive side of the ball, Raiola put together one of his best performances of the season. The junior quarterback finished the game completing 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Raiola got off to a historic start against the Wolverines, throwing for a career-high 261 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) hands the ball to running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Raiola wasn't the only offensive playmaker who continued to make an impact for the Ducks. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. picked up right where he left off following his breakout performance against Ohio State.

During Oregon's 41-28 victory over the Buckeyes in Columbus, Hill finished with 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries while adding another 31 yards through the air. Against Michigan, the sophomore running back continued to find ways to make an impact.

He finished with 21 carries for 98 yards while adding a 49-yard reception for a touchdown.

Hill's performance against Michigan was a prime example of just how dangerous the Ducks can be when their playmakers are firing on all cylinders.

Oregon's Four-Quarter Dominance

The Ducks walked into halftime at Autzen Stadium with a comfortable 21-7 lead over Michigan. By that point, Oregon had already outperformed the Wolverines in several statistical categories, including total yards, with the Ducks recording 326 compared to Michigan's 140.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) breaks away from Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden (3) and defensive tackle Enow Etta (17) for a touchdown during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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However, instead of coming out of the locker room complacent, the Ducks continued to attack as if the game were still tied.

Instead of settling for conservative play-calling and attempting to run out the clock, Oregon continued to challenge Michigan's defense and force the Wolverines to defend every inch of the field.

The Ducks also continued to find ways to sustain drives. Oregon finished the game converting 6 of 15 third-down attempts. Oregon ultimately finished with 467 total yards of offense.

The defensive side of the football was just as impressive. The Ducks' defense generated multiple turnovers in the third and fourth quarters. In the fourth quarter, Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander blew up the backfield to force a fumble that was recovered by defensive back Brandon Finney Jr.

Also in the fourth quarter, linebacker Dylan Williams forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive back Naeem Offord.

Even with a comfortable lead, Oregon remained aggressive throughout the fourth quarter.

Oregon’s College Football Playoff Case

Arguably the biggest winner following Oregon's victory over Michigan is the Ducks' College Football Playoff resume.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into Saturday, Oregon had plenty of work to do if it wanted to remain in the conversation for a playoff spot. With three losses already on the season, the Ducks have little room for error, even though they have a résumé that includes victories over Boise State, USC and Ohio State, all of which are currently ranked in the College Football Playoff top 25.

However, a 24-point victory over Michigan gives Oregon another significant win to add to its résumé and sends a message to the playoff committee that this team is playing some of its best football at the most important point of the season.

The Wolverines entered Saturday ranked No. 4 nationally in total defense and had already shown they could compete with some of the best teams in the country.

Michigan took No. 6 Indiana down to the wire before eventually falling in overtime, which makes Oregon's ability to control the matchup and walk away with a convincing victory even more impressive.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After dropping a game to Illinois just a few weeks ago, Oregon has completely changed the outlook of its season.

While the Ducks' playoff fate is still largely out of their hands, Saturday's performance gives the committee another reason to take a closer look at what this team is capable of.

Losers:

Oregon's Third-Quarter Offensive Struggles

While Oregon put together an impressive performance against Michigan, the Ducks' offense had a difficult time finding its rhythm immediately coming out of halftime.

After scoring 21 points in the first half, Oregon was held scoreless in the third quarter as Michigan's defense made adjustments and found ways to slow down quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Ducks' offensive attack.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning fist bumps running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines did a much better job applying pressure and limiting Oregon's opportunities to make explosive plays downfield. Michigan also put together longer possessions that kept Oregon's offense on the sideline.

Ultimately, Oregon found its rhythm again in the final 15 minutes, but the third-quarter performance showed there is still room for improvement as the Ducks move toward the final stretch of the season.

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