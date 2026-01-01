College GameDay Gives Major Injury Update On Oregon Ducks Receivers

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will face off against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Oregon Ducks dealt with several injuries on offense throughout the final stretch of the regular season, but they are getting healthy at the right time.

On ESPN’s College Gameday, Pete Thamel reported that Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are both expected to get more snaps against the Red Raiders.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In the first round of the playoff, Bryant Jr. and Moore were both active but limited. Moore finished the game with just one reception for five yards. Oregon’s offense played at a high level against the Dukes, which meant neither Bryant Jr. nor Moore had to push themselves while recovering, but still had a chance to play.

With time to prepare ahead of facing Texas Tech, Moore and Bryant Jr. could be bigger role players for Oregon’s offense.

How Their Snap Increase Boosts Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Moore and Bryant Jr. were both having stellar seasons before suffering their injuries, which left the Ducks without two top receivers for the majority of November.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning departs the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the CFP, Moore last played on Oct. 25 against the Wisconsin Badgers. Missing over a month of football is a challenge, but the Ducks fortunately did not have to rush Moore back too early. Moore has racked up 448 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

Bryant Jr. left the team’s matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes early, missing the remainder of the regular season. He has been a reliable target for quarterback Dante Moore, totalling 299 yards and four touchdowns.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets

MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech

MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Although the Oregon Ducks have been playing at a high level amid offensive injuries, the offense can find strength in numbers. One of Oregon’s biggest strengths on offense is the way they spread the ball around. This makes it tougher for opposing defenses, who will have to cover several elite targets.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“They’ve got good speed on the perimeter with receivers, good ball skills, good route running ability,” Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood said ahead of the matchup. “They do a good job of getting the ball into a lot of different guys’ hands to stress you.”

Wide receiver Malik Benson has stepped up big-time for the Ducks, leading the team with 645 yards and six touchdowns. Even with the return of Bryant Jr. and Moore, Benson will be targeted.

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is another player on the offense who has stepped up, leading the team with eight touchdown receptions. Even before the offense faced injuries, Sadiq was targeted, and that will likely not change with the return of Moore and Bryant Jr.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have an explosive offense, leading the FBS with 91 plays that have gone for over 20 yards. The team is averaging 468.9 total yards per game and 251.8 passing yards. Even with Oregon’s success this season offensively, Texas Tech has a talented defense, perhaps one of the toughest units the Ducks have faced this season.

With two more elite receivers set to earn more snaps, Oregon’s offense can have another big game, driving down the field at a high level. With the passing game hitting another level, the offense as a whole can open up, making big plays to lead the Oregon Ducks to a win.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES