College GameDay Gives Major Injury Update On Oregon Ducks Receivers
In this story:
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will face off against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Oregon Ducks dealt with several injuries on offense throughout the final stretch of the regular season, but they are getting healthy at the right time.
On ESPN’s College Gameday, Pete Thamel reported that Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are both expected to get more snaps against the Red Raiders.
In the first round of the playoff, Bryant Jr. and Moore were both active but limited. Moore finished the game with just one reception for five yards. Oregon’s offense played at a high level against the Dukes, which meant neither Bryant Jr. nor Moore had to push themselves while recovering, but still had a chance to play.
With time to prepare ahead of facing Texas Tech, Moore and Bryant Jr. could be bigger role players for Oregon’s offense.
How Their Snap Increase Boosts Oregon vs. Texas Tech
Moore and Bryant Jr. were both having stellar seasons before suffering their injuries, which left the Ducks without two top receivers for the majority of November.
Before the CFP, Moore last played on Oct. 25 against the Wisconsin Badgers. Missing over a month of football is a challenge, but the Ducks fortunately did not have to rush Moore back too early. Moore has racked up 448 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.
Bryant Jr. left the team’s matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes early, missing the remainder of the regular season. He has been a reliable target for quarterback Dante Moore, totalling 299 yards and four touchdowns.
Although the Oregon Ducks have been playing at a high level amid offensive injuries, the offense can find strength in numbers. One of Oregon’s biggest strengths on offense is the way they spread the ball around. This makes it tougher for opposing defenses, who will have to cover several elite targets.
“They’ve got good speed on the perimeter with receivers, good ball skills, good route running ability,” Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood said ahead of the matchup. “They do a good job of getting the ball into a lot of different guys’ hands to stress you.”
Wide receiver Malik Benson has stepped up big-time for the Ducks, leading the team with 645 yards and six touchdowns. Even with the return of Bryant Jr. and Moore, Benson will be targeted.
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is another player on the offense who has stepped up, leading the team with eight touchdown receptions. Even before the offense faced injuries, Sadiq was targeted, and that will likely not change with the return of Moore and Bryant Jr.
The Oregon Ducks have an explosive offense, leading the FBS with 91 plays that have gone for over 20 yards. The team is averaging 468.9 total yards per game and 251.8 passing yards. Even with Oregon’s success this season offensively, Texas Tech has a talented defense, perhaps one of the toughest units the Ducks have faced this season.
With two more elite receivers set to earn more snaps, Oregon’s offense can have another big game, driving down the field at a high level. With the passing game hitting another level, the offense as a whole can open up, making big plays to lead the Oregon Ducks to a win.
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811