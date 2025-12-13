Dan Lanning Battling Former Assistant for Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Toa Satele
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks are among the teams recruiting four-star linebacker Toa Satele from the class of 2027. Satele is one of the top linebackers in his class and is being pursued by many schools around the country.
Will Ducks coach Dan Lanning be able to land Satele over a familiar face in Cal coach Tosh Lupoi?
Tosh Lupoi Effect on Toa Satele
Satele recently spoke to On3’s Adam Gorney about his recruitment and revealed that three of the schools in the running to land his commitment are Oregon, the USC Trojans, and California Golden Bears.
“Tosh leaving was a big key into their success but Oregon has a great environment, especially the fans and everyone being involved in the games and how much they showed love to me and my family,” Satele told On3. “What they did at the game-day visit and their coaching and what they have planned in their future.”
Recently, Lupoi accepted the vacant head coaching position with Cal. He will finish of the season for Oregon as their defensive coordinator in the College Football Playoff before leaving the Ducks completely.
Lupoi’s defenses have been top notch since he was hired on Lanning’s staff in 2022, and the former coordinator is believed to be one of top recruiters in the country.
Oregon’s defense should still be a strength with the departure of Lupoi, but nonetheless, that could play a role in where Satele ends up going as he thinks very highly of him.
“It’s a big impact for me…It really boosted Cal into something different now. They have a bright future ahead of them,” Satele said about Cal hiring Lupoi. “Their coaching staff is solid. I was talking to coach Vic (So’oto) and he said it’s a great place for me and he would take care of me…Cal is a great school to go to not only for football but education-wise as well.”
MORE: Weather Concerns Begin For Oregon's Playoff Game vs. James Madison
MORE: Three Reasons Why Oregon Could Be The Most Dangerous Playoff Team
MORE: Oregon Ducks Projected to Make Program History In 2026 NFL Draft
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
It could end up being a recruiting battle between Lanning and his former defensive coordinator to sign the four-star linebacker. The Ducks 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 3 in the country per 247Sports and they will try to bring in another highly ranked class in 2027. That has not been a problem for Lanning since he took over as coach in Eugene in 2022.
USC on the other hand has an advantage when it comes to a long line of Polynesian greats such as Troy Polumalu and Junior Seau, who Satele made sure to mention to Gorney when speaking about the Trojans.
Toa Satele Player Profile
Toa Satele is a 6-3, 200 pound linebacker out of Mililani, Hawaii. He is rated as a four star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 linebacker in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Satele's highlight reel displays a physical defender that relies to the ball, using his size, speed, and awareness to make plays in the backfields of opposing offenses.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1