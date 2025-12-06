Oregon Answers Defensive Coordinator Question After Tosh Lupoi's Move To Cal

The Oregon Ducks are expected to name Chris Hampton their next defensive coordinator as reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Hampton will be replacing former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who was hired by the California Golden Bears as their next next coach.

Oregon Promotes Chris Hampton To Defensive Coordinator

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Hampton has been on coach Dan Lanning’s staff with Oregon since the 2023 season as the co-defensive coordinator. The “co” part in his title will be no more as he will be Oregon’s defensive coordinator in 2026.

Prior to his time at Oregon, Hampton was a defensive coordinator for Tulane and a defensive backs coach at Duke.

Tosh Lupoi had been the Ducks defensive coordinator since the 2022 season. Lupoi’s defenses have been elite and that has been especially true this season. In 2025, Oregon’s defense has given up the 3rd least amount of yards and 8th fewest points in the entire country.

Earlier this week, Lupoi was hired by Cal to be their next coach. This will be Lupoi’s first career head coaching job after spending the past decade plus in college and the NFL as an assistant coach and coordinator. Lupoi was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and played his college football at Cal from 2000 through 2005, so he will be going home.

Lupoi detailed the Cal as a “dream job” at his introductory press conference. He is now the leader of the program in Berkeley, but still has work to finish off for the Ducks this season.

Tosh Lupoi Expected To Finish Off 2025 Season With Oregon

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite being Cal’s next coach, Lupoi will finish out this season as Oregon’s defensive coordinator as they get ready to begin their College Football Playoff journey. Oregon is currently ranked No. 5 in the country and it appears they will be hosting a first round playoff game at Autzen.

Lupoi joins Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as assistants on the Ducks current staff that have accepted head coaching jobs this past week. Stein accepted the job with the Kentucky Wildcats. Both Lupoi and Stein will still be finishing off this season with Oregon according to coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Certainly the plan is for those guys to be able to go help us go through and chase what we want to finish this season," Lanning said in a press conference about Lupoi and Stein.

There is still unfinished business to be done in Eugene for these two. After falling short in the playoff last season, Oregon has another opportunity to go on a run. The Ducks will have time off as they await their next matchup. The complete 12-team playoff bracket will be set on the Sunday morning following conference title weekend.