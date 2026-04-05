Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruiting Target Turns Heads With New Update

The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of class of 2027 five-star recruit, athlete/wide receiver Xavier Sabb. Sabb recently posted on his Instagram story a picture right outside of Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

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Five-Star Recruit Xavier Sabb in Eugene

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sabb is spending some time in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend around the Ducks football facilities. Take a look at what Sabb posted to his social media below.

5-star ‘27 WR Xavier Sabb is in Eugene 🦆



Ranks No. 37 nationally pic.twitter.com/5Oqd844vOv — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) April 4, 2026

Oregon offered Sabb all the way back in June of 2023.

Sabb is a 6-1, 180-pound prospect out of Glassboro, New Jersey. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 athlete and No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey in the class of 2027, per 247Sports composite. As a junior at Glassboro High School in 2025-26, Sabb hauled in 59 receptions for 896 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Sabb had 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended, and four interceptions. He was named the 2025 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.

Sabb is also more than just a star on the football field. During the winter, he plays basketball and in the spring, he runs track and field.

He has an older brother, Alabama cornerback Keon Sabb.

Oregon Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Class

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon has six current commits in its 2027 recruiting class. This includes four four-star recruits: edge rusher Rashad Streets, defensive lineman Zane Rowe, running back Cadarius Miller and defensive lineman Cam Pritchett. The other two are three-star recruits: offensive tackle Avery Michael and athlete Sam Ngata.

Per On3, this 2027 class is currently ranked No. 9 in the country. It’s hard to put too much into these rankings at this time, as national signing day is still far down the road and a lot of things can happen, like recruiting flips or additional commitments. Oregon has already seen one of its top 2027 commits flip to a rival Big Ten school.

Drew Fielder is a four-star offensive tackle who had previously committed to Oregon back in February of 2026. After receiving an offer and unofficially visiting the USC Trojans, the Anaheim, California, product made the decision to flip his commitment from Oregon to USC on March 28.

USC now has nine commits in the 2027 class and is ranked No. 5 in the country.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon should still feel good about where they are when it comes to recruiting. The Ducks past three classes in 2024, 2025, and 2026 all ranked in the top four in the entire country. The teams at the top with them are usually the same customers like the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, now it looks like USC is catching up. The Trojans 2026 class was ranked No. 1 in the country, and they are off to another good start in the 2027 cycle. The former Pac-10 and Pac-12 rivals have brought their recruiting battles into the Big Ten conference, and it’s heating up.