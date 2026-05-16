Three Transfer Portal Additions Who Could Start for Oregon

As the college football world looks ahead to the 2026 season, the Oregon Ducks are once again positioned as one of the most dangerous teams in the nation. Oregon enters the year with legitimate College Football Playoff expectations and the experience to back it up. The Ducks are returning 14 starters from last season’s CFP run, giving head coach Dan Lanning easily one of the most complete teams in college football.

That danger is not just coming from Oregon’s elite 2026 recruiting class, which ranks No. 3 nationally according to 247Sports. The biggest factor behind the Ducks’ championship potential is arguably the overwhelming amount of veteran talent returning to Eugene.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Dante Moore is back after taking another major step forward in 2025, while veteran receiver Evan Stewart returns for his final season after missing last year due to injury.

Along the offensive line, Iapani Laloulu remains the anchor of the unit, and edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti give Oregon one of the most feared pass-rushing duos in the Big Ten.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, it is not just the familiar faces returning that make Oregon dangerous. The Ducks also signed a top-25 transfer portal class featuring 13 additions, and several of those newcomers could step into starting roles for a team chasing the program's first-ever national championship.

Three Transfers Who Could Start for Oregon in 2026

1. Koi Perich — Safety, Minnesota

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perich arrives in Eugene as arguably the biggest addition to Oregon’s transfer class. Widely considered the top-ranked safety in the portal, the former Minnesota standout brings elite production to Oregon’s secondary.

Last season, Perich recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended, one interception, and a forced fumble. His versatility is also something that stands out. He caught seven passes for 89 yards offensively while contributing heavily on special teams with 813 kickoff return yards and 306 punt return yards.

Perich made it clear why Oregon appealed to him.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“Going into the portal, I just really wanted to be on a national contending team,” Perich said during the spring. “Oregon has been in the College Football Playoff every year. So, they are obviously a winning program.”

The Ducks brought him in with the expectation that he can replace former star safety Dillon Thieneman, who departed for the NFL. His experience against Big Ten offenses makes him a plug-and-play starter in Dan Lanning’s defense.

2. Michael Bennett — Offensive Tackle, Yale

Even with plenty of returning talent up front, Oregon still had major holes to fill along the offensive line following the departures of veterans like Emmanuel Pregnon, Alex Harkey, and Isaiah World.

That is where Bennett could become a critical portal addition for the Ducks.

The Oregon offensive line speaks during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Yale tackle brings 28 career starts and valuable experience to a line preparing for another physical Big Ten schedule. While Oregon returns stars like Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli, there is still competition at tackle, and Bennett has a legitimate chance to win the right tackle job.

He is currently battling players like Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader for a starting role, but his experience gives Oregon flexibility and stability. Even if he does not officially start every game, Bennett projects as a player who could see starter-level snaps throughout the season.

3. Iverson Hooks — Wide Receiver, UAB

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies linebacker Jon Morris (28) defends against UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Oregon’s wide receiver room is already loaded with talent, but Hooks could still carve out a major role in the offense.

The former UAB standout arrives in Eugene after four productive seasons with the Blazers, where he totaled 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 5-10 receiver brings veteran experience and reliability to an already explosive Ducks offense.

With players like Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and Stewart returning, Hooks may not immediately become the top target. However, his steady presence and experience could make him one of Dante Moore’s most trusted options, especially in the slot.

In a modern offense that rotates receivers heavily, Hooks has a realistic chance to play starter-level snaps

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