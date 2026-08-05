Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Shares Dan Lanning's Reaction to NFL Draft Decision

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning displays fiery emotion on the sidelines often. But not often to the extent of jumping on a chair or bench to yell.

Yet returning quarterback Dante Moore painted a far different picture of his head coach while addressing reporters at Oregon's Aug. 3 media day.

Dante Moore Recalls Dan Lanning 'Screaming'

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore dove into what really went down during a pivotal day in his life, Jan. 14, 2026, when he announced he would forgo the NFL Draft and return to Eugene.

"He (Lanning) had no clue, honestly," Moore began when painting this story to reporters. "I didn't tell anybody and my agent and dad knew. And then I announced it."

That's when Lanning screamed, according to Moore.

"Coach Lanning came in pushing through the door, jumps on top of a desk and starts screaming," Moore added while smiling. "So I think he had a great time."

Dan Lanning jumped on top of a desk SCREAMING when he found out Dante Moore was returning to Oregon 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o9QnGvfm3Q — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) August 4, 2026

Dan Lanning's Expectations for Dante Moore

oregon ducks dante moore college football playoff indiana nfl draft dan lanning indiana hoosiers texas tech quarterback | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Lanning's excited emotions likely became the early tone setter for the 2026 season. It rose as the first major win of the new year, without Oregon lining up on the football field.

But now Lanning got real on the expectations he has in place for his NFL-caliber passer.

“I think with any great player, you always say. ‘What are they capable of? What can they handle?’ And the more they can handle, the more you throw at them. Right? You throw the kitchen sink at them and see what they can do," Lanning told reporters during the school's media day.

However, Lanning doesn't want to overwhelm Moore during a time he carries immense expectations.

"But on the same note, let’s not forget how we got here and what’s made him really good in the past," Lanning said.

Determining if Offense will Look Different in Dante Moore's Return

Oregon Ducks dante moore dan lanning eugene nfl draft big ten college football playoff evan stewart dylan raiola practice nil | oregon ducks on si will seibert

Moore and Lanning did absorb one loss, though, which even arrived at least a month before the quarterback's decision.

Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein made the decision to head back to his home state and take the Kentucky head coach opening. Lanning quickly made the decision to promote tight ends coach Drew Mehringer as Stein's replacement.

"So there’s new things that we haven’t done in the past that we’re going to do now," Lanning explained. "But he’s capable of a lot, so we’re gonna give him a lot.”

Signs point to Mehringer allowing Moore to have more freedom in making pre-snap adjustments, but also taking advantage of the mobility that's made him revered across the nation. Perhaps Oregon will even install trust in Moore to pull out more off-script plays to show he can destroy defenses when under duress.

Lanning went from watching Indiana jump all over Oregon in the Peach Bowl to jumping in excitement after the loss, thanks to Moore. Now the hope in Eugene is that the next time Lanning lets out a yell, it will be in Las Vegas during late January inside Allegiant Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.