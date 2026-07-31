Dan Lanning Sends Succinct But Powerful Message on Oregon State Rivalry

Conference realignment has changed the tradition of many of college football’s biggest rivalries. While some have continued, others have been affected and aren’t the yearly tradition that they used to be.

One of those rivalries that has been affected is the Oregon Ducks rivalry with the Oregon State Beavers. It’s a rivalry that the Ducks have dominated with a 70-49 overall record against the Beavers. Since Oregon made its move to the Big Ten in 2024, the future of the series had recently fallen into jeopardy.

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, center, scores a touchdown for the Ducks as quarterback Dante Moore celebrates at right, at the end of the first half. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This season, the Ducks aren’t scheduled to play the Beavers, the first time this has happened since World War II. The Ducks won’t play the Beavers again until the 2028 season in Corvallis, where they will have matchups through the 2032 season.

Dan Lanning On Importance Of Oregon State Rivalry

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many are thrilled that the in-state rivalry series between the Ducks and Beavers will resume, including Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who at Big Ten Media Days spoke about the importance of the game.

“I think rivalry games matter,” said Lanning per The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress.

Lanning and the Ducks have had remarkable success in the Civil War rivalry against the Beavers, as Oregon State’s last win in the series came in his first season with Oregon, when the Beavers won a thrilling 38-34 game in Corvallis.

Since that loss in 2022, Lanning and the Ducks have rallied off three consecutive wins over the Beavers, all of which were won by double digits. The Ducks' most recent win came last season, a game Oregon won 41-7 at Autzen Stadium.

In that win, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-31 passing. The Ducks have dominated the Civil War series since the beginning of the century. Since the year 2000, the Beavers have only won seven times. Out of those seven wins, only one has come at Autzen Stadium, which was in 2007 when the Beavers upset the Ducks in a 38-31 overtime thriller.

Where Will Oregon State's Program Be When Rivalry Resumes?

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA;Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) takes the handoff from quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the series resumes in 2028, it’ll be interesting to see where Oregon State is as a football program compared to Oregon, which, given the path with Lanning, is still expected to be one of the top teams in the country.

The Beavers are fresh off a 2-10 season, where their only wins came against Lafayette and Washington State. This season, the Beavers will have six new teams joining them in the Pac-12 after sharing the conference with Washington State the last two seasons. Joining the two Pac-12 castaway programs are the Boise State Broncos, Colorado State Rams, Fresno State Bulldogs, San Diego State Aztecs, Texas State Bobcats, and Utah State Aggies.

This season, the Ducks will play one of those six programs when they open on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

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