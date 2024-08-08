Dan Lanning to Alabama? Oregon Football Coach Reiterates "Never", Ducks Are His "Focus"
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has remained steadfast in his focus on the program in Eugene.
On ESPN's Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday, Lanning again reiterated he was never going to Alabama.
"It was never a part of our thought process," Lanning said"
Finebaum mentioned that Lannin's name was quickly at the top of lists to replace the retiring Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
"I've got so much respect for Coach Saban," Lanning said. "And you're right: the reason I'm talking about this process is because I learned that from him. So unbelievable job that he did there. But there's so much to take care of here at Oregon. That's always been our focus."
Back in May, The Athletic ran a piece where Lanning was definitive in his answer on whether or not he turned down the job in Tuscaloosa.
"When you’re in a situation where your answer is already going to be no, people don’t ask you those questions," Lanning said.
Oregon looks to be a place Lanning is happy with.
"It has everything that I ever wanted," Lanning told Rick Pizzo during the B1G Spring Meetings. "As much for anything, for my family. We've been in a lot of different spots. Its great to have continuity and be in a place where you feel like you can accomplish all of your goals.
"There's some goals that I haven't accomplished yet that I feel indebted to the people that helped get me here that I wanna accomplish."
But Lanning does have ties to the south and the SEC. He was a grad assistant at Alabama in 2015 when the Tide won a national title. He was an assistant then defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2018-21, going out on a national title before taking over Oregon.
"I learned more from (Georgia coach Kirby Smart) than any coach that I've ever worked for," Lanning told Finebaum. "I wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for Kirby. He did a wonderful job training me as a coach. He taught me to be better in a lot of ways.
"We were texting back and forth a little bit yesterday about some rule adjustments in college football. (He's) somebody that I still have a lot of admiration for and certainly a ton of respect for the position he's put me in."
That position Lanning is in? National title contender with a top five recruiting class on hand. The double-edged sword to having the amount of success Lanning has had as quickly as he has at a power school while being south of 40 years old means his name will inevitably come up when blue bloods have openings.
The bad? Anxiety that Lanning will someday leave. The good? A chance to have a football power for multiple decades without turnover at the head coach position.