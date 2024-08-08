Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson's Chance To Make Program History
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson has a chance to do something no other Duck has - win the Biletnikoff Award.
Johnson was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which annually recognizes college football’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.
The senior enters 2024 as one of the best receivers in the country. Last season, Johnson totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards as the Ducks dazzled to become the nation’s No. 2 offense. Johnson broke the Oregon record for receptions in a single season in 2023, with 86 catches. His numbers are staggering, leading the power five with 727 yards after the catch and racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
This season, Johnson and Oregon have big team goals in mind.
“Win a national championship,” Johnson said in an exclusive interview with Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Amaranthus. “Don't say it. Believe it. Let Ohio State get here and then let's show them what we're made of. Let's go to Michigan in front of 100,000 people and show them what we're made of.”
In 2023, Johnson became one of 11 players in the nation that reached 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdown catches. His surge in production helped older brother (current Denver Broncos rookie) quarterback Bo Nix become a Heisman Trophy finalist.
This season, Johnson will be catching passes from transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Johnson and Gabriel have quickly established on-field and off-field chemistry.
“He's one of the guys (already),”Johnson told Amaranthus. “He's in the locker room cracking jokes with us. That's what makes him so unique. He makes sure everybody has a smile on their face.”
“That's why I feel like he's going to be really good for us this year. He's going to have the best season yet.”
Oregon enters its first season in Big Ten conference play, facing some of the top-competition in college football, including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines.
The Ducks are already making a splash in their new conference with playful marketing that has the Oregon Duck mascot on a tour of Big Ten Stadiums around the country.
Now, Johnson and the Duck football team have a chance to make a plash of their own. Oregon kicks off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT, Big Ten Network).
