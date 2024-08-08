Oregon Ducks’ Jeffrey Bassa: Best Linebacker In the Nation?
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks’ Jeffrey Bassa has emerged as one of the team’s veteran leaders.
The senior inside linebacker is poised for an extremely successful season. Bassa has led the Ducks in tackles for the past two seasons and is eager to accomplish more in 2024. Recognized as one of the most underrated 2025 NFL Draft prospects, Bassa has also been named to the 2024 Nagurski Trophy watch list. Beyond being a fearless leader for the Ducks’ defense and the entire program, Bassa is dedicated to fostering team unity.
On Wednesday, after day seven of Oregon’s fall camp, Bassa emphasized the importance of connection and his role in bridging the gap between returning and new players. He also offered high praise for fellow linebacker Jestin Jacobs, stating, “He’s turning into a pro.” Bassa’s ultimate goal for the upcoming season is clear: to be the best linebacker in the nation.
Here are some key quotes from Jeffery Bassa following day seven of Oregon’s fall Camp:
Bassa on Fall Camp:
“Great. I Feel like it's been great. Guys are flying around at a high level, both offensively and defensively, and special teams have improved a lot.”
Bassa on what he wants to see from younger teammates in Oregon’s scrimmage Saturday:
“it's going to be an opportunity for a lot of the young guys to go out there and get the pass rocking again. I want to see young guys step up. I want to see young guys flying around to the ball, having a lot of juice and energy, playing with a lot of passion.”
Bassa on what he wants to see from veterans in Saturday’s scrimmage:
“I want to see a lot of leadership as well, right? You know, we know what the standard is from the older group, so now we got to bring that on to the younger guys and got to take the ball away.”
Bassa on his goal of being the best linebacker in the nation:
"I’m eager to be the best, right? You know. So, my eager to be the best. If I keep saying that I'm going to be the best linebacker in the nation, I got to show that, right? "
Bassa on Jestin Jacobs:
“Amazing teammate. A guy that’s, you know, going to get in the building early and that’s going to stay late, a guy that’s always asking questions, that’s always wanting to pick each other's brains from an o-lineman to a defensive lineman and see, you know, communicate to get on their level so he can trigger and make a play fast.”
Bassa what he and Jacobs bring to Oregon’s defense:
“I think that’s always a plus, right, to have two big linebackers back there that can both do the same thing but also have their specific traits that they bring to the team as well. I think that’s been a good thing.”
Bassa on his competitive mentality:
“Let me try to beat somebody out there and be the first person to the meeting room, or be the first person to go to drill to drill, right... But yeah, I think that's just the way I was wired, the way I was raised, striving to be the best.”