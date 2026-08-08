Oregon Ducks Players Divulge When Dan Lanning Is Most Intense

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning’s players know what makes him happy. They also know exactly what can bring out his intensity.

Oregon fans have seen glimpses of Lanning's intensity in large thanks to the video team's compelling 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recaps. The team releases the videos a few days after a game that takes fans inside the locker room into Lanning's pre-game, half time or postgame speeches. Whether it's a high-energy team meeting or learning about the theme of the week, the videos provide a rare glimpse into what Lanning is like as a coach.

Oregon Ducks Players Give Rare Look at Two Sides of Dan Lanning

His team has much more insight, obviously.

Oregon ducks running back Jordon Davison and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

During Oregon football media day, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked nine Duck players to finish two sentences...

- “Dan Lanning is happiest when…”

- “Dan Lanning is most intense when…”

Their responses offered a candid, and occasionally funny, look at the coach behind Oregon’s pursuit to contend in the Big Ten Conference and the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon running back Jordon Davison's answers were notable because they show that winning doesn't derail Lanning's focus. With a smile, Davison said Lanning is happiest when the Ducks are winning. With an even bigger smile, Davison also said Lanning is most intense when Oregon is winning... which suggests the 40-year-old refuses to let success create complacency.

Also notable is offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson's answer about Lanning being most intense when the offense is winning the day - it shows that the defensive-minded Lanning still stays true to his roots. The former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator's intensity also shows just how competitive of an environment it is at Oregon football practice between the offense and the defense.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Happiest When...

Jordon Davison: "We're winning!"

Bear Alexander: “We’re winning. We win football games.”

Iverson Hooks: “No false starts.”

Gernorris Wilson: “Everybody’s in their place, doing the right thing.”

Devon Jackson: “We win games.”

Peyton Woodyard: “When we’re putting points on the board.”

Aaron Flowers: “Winning.”

Bailey Ettridge: “When he’s on the field. I think he’s happiest on the field.”

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Most Intense When...

Jordon Davison: "We're winning!"

Bear Alexander: “When somebody does something stupid.”

Peyton Woodyard: “We’re not running to the ball.”

Gernorris Wilson: “Offense is winning the day.”

Devon Jackson: “If you mess up the same mistake twice.”

Iverson Hooks: “A mental error.”

Andrew Olesh: “When we jump offsides.”

Aaron Flowers: “Game time.”

Bailey Ettridge: “Also when he’s on the field.”

The bigger story behind these answers about Lanning is how well the Oregon players understand the standard that he's setting in Eugene. His disposition changes when the Ducks aren't living up to the standard with mental errors or preventable mistakes. The answers suggest Lanning’s intensity stems from accountability.

It's clear that Lanning is having a massive impact on the Ducks, off the field too. Alexander detailed how he's become a "father figure" and taught him invaluable lessons.

Oregon Ducks College Football Dan Lanning Peach Bowl Indiana Hoosiers Semifinal Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza national championship odd | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

Dan Lanning's Edge At Practice

Many players have commented on how fun it is to have a young coach as well, as Lanning's energy is palpable at practice.

Sometimes even surprising, like once at a bitter 30-degree practice... The Duck football team ran out on the icy turf at the Hatfield-Dowlin Center. As their cleats crunched and breath fogged, some players were paying more attention to the freeze than others.

Lanning took his warm Nike sweatshirt off and started calling plays without a shirt on. It fired the team right back up.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With his weekly themes, he's been called a motivational guru, and it's translating to on-field success.

Entering his fifth season at Oregon, he has compiled a 48‑8 record, notching double-digit wins in each of his first four seasons. He ranks fourth all-time in wins among Ducks head coaches and has guided Oregon to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten Championship, and victories in the Orange, Fiesta, and Holiday Bowls. Oregon is the only FBS team to win 13 games in each of the past two seasons, tying the program record set in 2025, 2024, and 2014.

His players' answers about what makes Lanning happy or intense show that the standard is top of mind.

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