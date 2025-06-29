Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore: Heisman Trophy Darkhorse?

The Oregon Ducks have had success in sending their quarterbacks to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation, with both former Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix making the trip, will the same be true for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore?

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
The Oregon Ducks have sent quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as finalists for the award. Can Oregon quarterback Dante Moore continue the streak as a candidate to win one of college football's most prestigious honors?

Athlon Sports recently ranked the Heisman contenders for the 2025-26 college football season, and Moore made the list. Ever since former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman back in 2014, the Ducks have come agonizingly close to winning the award once more.

Mariota Heisman
Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota poses with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy.

In Athlon's latest rankings, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was selected as the lone Duck with a chance for the Heisman. Moore will most likely be the starting quarterback for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s offense. 

He enters this season with limited real game time, as his tenure with the Bruins was brief and saw him benched in the middle of the year. Moore completed his 2023 season with the Bruins and finished with a 53.5 completion percentage while tossing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Moore only made a few appearances for Oregon in 2024.

Makhi Hughes
Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners safety Rashad Wisdom (0) during the first half at Yulman Stadium.

Left off the list in the ranking of Heisman Trophy contenders for the 2025 college football season was Oregon running back Makhi Hughes, Hughes transferred to the Ducks from Tulane this past transfer portal cycle and is poised for a huge year. Hughes played in 14 games with the Green Wave last season, rushing for 1,401 yards on 265 attempts.

 Hughes ran for 15 touchdowns last season, good enough to be tied for 18th nationally in that mark. In his freshman season, Hughes racked up quite a few awards, including the AAC Rookie of the Year and All-AAC First Team.

Another Ducks player who could make a run at the award is freshman receiver Dakorien Moore. Like Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith last year, Moore is picked by pundits to have a breakout introductory season at the college ranks, and be among the best wide receivers in the country.

Smith is poised to have another big year after his rookie season saw him complete 76 catches for 1,315 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 17.3 yards per catch. He is one of several of Oregon's Big Ten opponents were featured in Athlon Sports' rankings of the 2025 Heisman Trophy contenders.

Quarterback Drew Allar helps out with Penn State's Pro Day in Holuba Hall on March 28, 2025
Quarterback Drew Allar helps out with Penn State's Pro Day in Holuba Hall on March 28, 2025, in State College.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar also on the list of Heisman Hopefuls. The Oregon defense played a big role in defeating Allar and the Nittany Lions 45-37 in the Big Ten Championship Game. 

The Ducks defense reeled in two interceptions off of Allar in the win and held the Heisman hopeful to just 226 yards through the air. The Ducks and Allar will square off a minimum of one more time next season when they meet in Happy Valley for Penn State’s “whiteout game” in Week 5.

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

