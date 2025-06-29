Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore: Heisman Trophy Darkhorse?
The Oregon Ducks have sent quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as finalists for the award. Can Oregon quarterback Dante Moore continue the streak as a candidate to win one of college football's most prestigious honors?
Athlon Sports recently ranked the Heisman contenders for the 2025-26 college football season, and Moore made the list. Ever since former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman back in 2014, the Ducks have come agonizingly close to winning the award once more.
In Athlon's latest rankings, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was selected as the lone Duck with a chance for the Heisman. Moore will most likely be the starting quarterback for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s offense.
He enters this season with limited real game time, as his tenure with the Bruins was brief and saw him benched in the middle of the year. Moore completed his 2023 season with the Bruins and finished with a 53.5 completion percentage while tossing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Moore only made a few appearances for Oregon in 2024.
Left off the list in the ranking of Heisman Trophy contenders for the 2025 college football season was Oregon running back Makhi Hughes, Hughes transferred to the Ducks from Tulane this past transfer portal cycle and is poised for a huge year. Hughes played in 14 games with the Green Wave last season, rushing for 1,401 yards on 265 attempts.
Hughes ran for 15 touchdowns last season, good enough to be tied for 18th nationally in that mark. In his freshman season, Hughes racked up quite a few awards, including the AAC Rookie of the Year and All-AAC First Team.
Another Ducks player who could make a run at the award is freshman receiver Dakorien Moore. Like Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith last year, Moore is picked by pundits to have a breakout introductory season at the college ranks, and be among the best wide receivers in the country.
Smith is poised to have another big year after his rookie season saw him complete 76 catches for 1,315 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 17.3 yards per catch. He is one of several of Oregon's Big Ten opponents were featured in Athlon Sports' rankings of the 2025 Heisman Trophy contenders.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar also on the list of Heisman Hopefuls. The Oregon defense played a big role in defeating Allar and the Nittany Lions 45-37 in the Big Ten Championship Game.
The Ducks defense reeled in two interceptions off of Allar in the win and held the Heisman hopeful to just 226 yards through the air. The Ducks and Allar will square off a minimum of one more time next season when they meet in Happy Valley for Penn State’s “whiteout game” in Week 5.