Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Success Only Matters If You're Satisfied, Our Team Is Not'
Teams take on the personality of their leader. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is known for his enthusiasm and attention to detail. The Ducks came out against the No. 20 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini and displayed those two qualities from the opening snap to the final whistle in dominating fashion, beating the Fighting Illini 38-9 in a packed-out Autzen Stadium.
"Success only matters if you're satisfied, and our team is not," coach Dan Lanning said after the game.
It was a banner day for the entire team, but especially Gabriel, who passed Boise State legend Kellen Moore for sole possession of second place in passing touchdowns and passed Hawaii legend Timmy Chang for second all-time in passing yards on the evening. Going 18/26 for 291 yards and four total touchdowns thrusts the Oregon signal-caller into the Heisman conversation.
Lanning had some high praise for his quarterback after the game, and it seems as though Gabriel has also adopted his coach's mindset of constantly growth.
"They were playing some zone coverages, that meant you had to go through progression reads. I thought Dillon did a really good job of that tonight," said Lanning. "You know, they changed the picture up a little bit, excluding one play. But that's what's going to happen when you see more zone, you're gonna have to find the soft zone and attack it. And he did a good job of that back on the bench."
This team made their goals clear in the offseason and hasn’t run away from the expectations that come with that. The Oregon Ducks are the number one ranked team in the country, and they’re playing like it. After a slow start to the season, by their expectations, Oregon has steadily improved each week and is seeing that focus pay off. This team doesn’t just play hard; they play through the whistle. For Lanning to have a team this talented to be sold out every week is impressive.
So much was made about Oregon making the transition to the Big Ten in the offseason and during the non-conference slate to start the season. Physicality, weekly attrition, and whether Oregon could match a variance or play styles weekly were serious questions surrounding the team. Lanning was successful overall, but concerns about winning big games lingered. Only eight weeks into the season, Oregon has answered them all.
“Felt really good, you know. Just waking up, I kind of just felt it today, just with the vibe around the guys. But, proud how everyone played and how we came together. That connection, that’s all three phases, so I’m proud of everyone.” said quarterback Dillion Gabriel in the on-field postgame interview with CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell.
Oregon still has tough tests on the schedule, like the Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Washington Huskies, but there’s no doubt their toughest challenges are behind them at this point. Therein lies the challenge for this staff and this team. Anyone can be beaten. No team in the country is invincible. The biggest question that remains is if this team can continue to get better without distractions.
Dan Lanning is 30-5 overall as a head coach. Dillon Gabriel is firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Oregon is the number-one ranked team. But beyond any stats or potential accolades, this Ducks team looks like the best team in the country, and more importantly, they believe they are.
