Transfer Michael Bennett Provides Rare Insight Into Decision to Join Ducks

Former Yale offensive lineman Michael Bennett arrives at Oregon looking to improve what is already a dominant offensive line for the Ducks. Last season, the Ducks' offensive line played a significant role in leading Oregon’s offense to its second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff under coach Dan Lanning.

After falling short of the national championship, losing to the Indiana Hoosiers 56-22 in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season determined to finish the job, and an efficient offensive line will be the key for Oregon to accomplish that goal.

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Bennett’s arrival, the Ducks also return several talented returners to their offensive line, including Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, Dave Iuli, Gernorris Wilson, and Fox Crader. Following Oregon’s spring practice on Thursday, Bennett spoke about the impact he can have on the Ducks' offensive line this season and much more. Here's what Bennett had to say.

What Offensive Lineman Michael Bennett Said

On Why He Chose Oregon:

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“I like the style of play here, I like the story of transfers who come in and succeed. Coach (A'lique) Terry and coach Lanning had a vision for me. I think their ambition for me was real and tangible, and I want to chase that goal and be successful here, help this program succeed, and set up my future career as well,” said Bennett.

What Position He’ll Play On Oregon’s Offensive Line:

“I feel comfortable at right tackle. I’ve been practicing the right tackle, but also working at guards, a little bit left tackle, just being able to be flexible. Ultimately its going to be the best five guys, physical guys who get out there and play. At the end of the day, where you slide in, that’s all puzzle pieces, that’s later. Right now, we’re all working on getting better,” said Bennett.

About Becoming a Leader:

“At Yale, I was kind of challenged a lot in my last year to become more of a leader. I was always just kind of a doer. I had to learn to step into that, and especially in the last two weeks, I felt like I’ve stepped into that here a little bit more, too. I think at the end of the day, I want to set the temp, I want to set the tone, and we’re going to make each other better, no matter how old we are,” said Bennett.

Difference Between Oregon and Yale:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think the biggest thing is everybody’s a baller. I think obviously, in the Ivy League in general, there are a lot of guys who want to have their experience, they want to be done. I think the mindset is different here. I think everybody wants that. I think everybody wants to take that next jump, and top to bottom, the roster is stacked,” said Bennett

“I mean, it’s so fun competing in practice, knowing it's always going to be a good rep. It’s always going to be a battle. I think that’s how you get better. At some point, you’re going to get challenged. I want to get challenged. I wanted to grow, and I want to be a great tackle, and I want to be a great offensive lineman in general, and I want to take that forward no matter what,” Bennett continued.