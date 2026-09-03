What Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds Mean Before Oregon's Season

The 2026 football season is officially underway, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore could be set up for a historic 2026 campaign. On top of leading the No. 2 Oregon Ducks’ push toward the program’s first-ever national championship, Moore is also among the favorites to take home the most prestigious award in college football, the Heisman Trophy.

The competition is certainly stiff. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, Texas’ Arch Manning, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Miami’s Darian Mensah are among the names already generating plenty of Heisman buzz. But Moore has a pretty compelling case of his own.

Notre Dame CJ Carr looks to pass the ball during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Depending on how Moore performs in 2026, he could very well make a case to be the top quarterback prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft. If Moore had entered the 2026 NFL Draft, he likely would have been the No. 2 or No. 3 overall pick. However, instead of making the leap to the NFL, Moore chose to return to Oregon to try and capture a national title before going pro.

Oregon has a schedule loaded with chances for Moore to make a statement and build a case to be in New York come time for the Heisman ceremony. The Ducks have a massive road matchup at Ohio State, a game against USC and a home matchup with Michigan. The Ducks also have plenty of talent around Moore to put him in position for the type of season that could make him a legitimate Heisman Trophy winner.

There is still a long way to go, but Moore has already put himself in the middle of the conversation.

Heisman Trophy odds heading into Week 1 of the college football season:

Dante Moore enters the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, according to DraftKings.

CJ Carr (QB, Notre Dame): +700

Arch Manning (QB, Texas): +750

Dante Moore (QB, Oregon): +1100

Darian Mensah (QB, Miami): +1150

Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State): +1200

Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State): +1400

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Dante Moore could make a strong case for the Heisman Trophy:

Although Moore’s talent and statistics from last season show he has the talent and has built the foundation necessary to win the Heisman, it’s not necessarily a race about numbers and pure statistical dominance. In order for Moore to become the first Duck to win the Heisman Trophy since Marcus Mariota in 2014, he’ll need to carry this Oregon team to historic heights while simultaneously making big-time plays in big-time moments.

The Ducks have multiple matchups on the schedule that could give Moore a chance to put himself in the middle of the Heisman conversation. If Oregon can turn those games into statement wins, Moore’s individual performance will naturally receive more attention.

Those high-stakes games could carry just as much weight as season-long statistics. One of the biggest opportunities will come against Ohio State on the road in Columbus. Moore will have a chance to go up against a physical Ohio State defense in an extremely hostile environment. The game could very well shape up to be a top-five or even top-two matchup, making the stakes and pressure even higher.

If he can put together a big performance against the Buckeyes and lead Oregon to a win, it would give his Heisman case a major boost.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) stands in the pocket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks also have other important opportunities throughout the Big Ten schedule. Games against Michigan and USC give Moore additional chances to build his résumé against some of the conference’s biggest programs.

Of course, his numbers will still need to be there. Moore already established a strong baseline last season by completing more than 71 percent of his passes and throwing for more than 30 touchdowns. Taking another step could mean pushing his total touchdown production toward the 40-touchdown range, keeping his interceptions in the single digits and continuing to operate with the efficiency that fans saw last season.

On top of his individual talent, Moore also has valuable weapons around him. Receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, as well as tight end Jamari Johnson, give Moore an elite and reliable group of pass catchers. If Oregon’s passing attack becomes one of the most productive offenses in the country, Moore will have every opportunity to pile up the numbers needed for a Heisman campaign.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the biggest piece in Moore’s push for the Heisman will be what happens at the end of the regular season. If the Ducks are competing for a top seed in the College Football Playoff, Moore will have a much stronger argument. A Big Ten championship would be another major addition to that résumé.

Although those big games and marquee matchups are important, Moore’s Heisman case will not begin when conference play starts. It will start in Week 1 against Boise State.

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