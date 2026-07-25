Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Realistic Path to Winning Heisman Trophy

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore instantly became one of the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy when he announced that he would be forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft and returning to Eugene, Oregon, for another season with coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

While Moore has some steep competition for the Heisman like Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and other wild card candidates, there is a realistic path for the Ducks quarterback to win the award. In fact, the Ducks have already started a Heisman campaign for Moore, one that includes billboards in Tokyo, Japan.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore posts an Instagram story with the inflatable Duck mascot and Godzilla in Tokyo, Japan | @dantemoore via Instagram

Oregon has only had one player win the Heisman Trophy in program history, legendary Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota, but the team has sent multiple quarterbacks to New York City as finalists for the award since Oregon coach Dan Lanning has arrived in Eugene. Former Ducks star Bo Nix was a finalist for the Heisman in 2023, followed by former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024.

Neither Nix nor Gabriel won the prestigious award, so can Moore become the second Oregon player ever to win the Heisman?

How Dante Moore Can Win Heisman Trophy

The easiest way for Moore to increase his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy starts with winning games. Moore's impact on the Ducks winning or losing in the regular season will have the biggest impact on his chances to win the award.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore has regular season opportunities on the road against Ohio State and USC as well as home games against Michigan and Washington. What better way to prove himself as the best quarterback in the country than to lead Oregon to victory in those matchups?

The most realistic path for Moore to win the award is to finish 3-1 in arguably the four toughest games on the Ducks' schedule.

In 2025, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza ran the table with the Hoosiers, and he became the clear favorite to win the Heisman. A lot of Indiana's success came from Mendoza's performance, often leading the Hoosiers on gutsy touchdown drives in big games against Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For reference, Mendoza finished his Heisman season with 3,535 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns with an additional 7 touchdowns on the ground, including the CFP. Moore finished 2025 with 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

While Moore doesn't necessarily need a perfect season like Mendoza and Indiana did, the Oregon quarterback has to show up in the biggest moments for the Ducks. The "Heisman moment" is a real thing, and Moore will have the spotlight when the Ducks face off against Ohio State, USC, or even Michigan in the fall.

Moore can maybe afford dropping the game to the Buckeyes, for example, but his Heisman chances will only take a hit if the Ohio State defense embarrasses Moore. If the Oregon quarterback duels Sayin in a close, back-and-forth battle in Columbus, Ohio, the Ducks quarterback will not hurt his stock much.

Oregon Ducks Receiving Weapons

The Heisman has typically gone to the quarterback on one of the best teams in the country. Former Colorado star Travis Hunter and former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith the only two non-quarterbacks to win the Heisman since 2016.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is brought down by Indiana linebacker Kaiden Turner, left, and Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With quarterbacks typically expected to win the award these days, having a supporting cast to make plays is a necessity.

For Moore at Oregon, the Ducks boast a pretty deep and talented group of pass catchers that includes wide receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan as well as tight end Jamari Johnson.

Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. will also give the offense a boost as they return for their sophomore seasons, but the biggest question for the Ducks offense is new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

Will there be any bumps in the transition between former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and Mehringer, and will Mehringer, Moore, and the Ducks be able to smooth out any bumps that may come up?

Only time will tell as Oregon opens the regular season against Boise State on Sept. 5, followed by matchups with Oklahoma State and Portland State before opening Big Ten play against USC on Sept. 26.

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