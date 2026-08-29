Dante Moore Holds Surprising Place Among College Football’s Highest-Paid Players

Money talks, and college football might be the biggest example. In the modern era of college football, student-athletes are making more money than ever. Opendorse data puts the average college football player’s annual earnings at around $30,000, however that number varies significantly across college football.

The typical Power Four starter now makes at least $1 million, with the top of the market reaching as high as $5 million, according to On3. At least 13 starting quarterbacks are expected to make more than $3 million this season, compared to just five a year ago.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the 13 playcallers who surpass that $3 million mark is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who decided to return to Eugene for another year of college rather than depart for the NFL.

One of the most interesting aspects of Moore’s decision revolved around financials. Moore walked away from a potential $55 million guaranteed NFL contract to return to Eugene for another season with the Ducks.

That decision puts Moore in a unique position heading into the 2026 season. He is not only one of the most valuable quarterbacks in college football, but one of the few players who turned down a massive NFL payday to return to the college game.

On3’s Pete Nakos recently released a list of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football, and Moore comes in at No. 2.

Highest-paid quarterbacks in college football, per On3:

Darian Mensah, Miami — $6 million+ Dante Moore, Oregon — $5 million Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss — $5 million Sam Leavitt, LSU — $4.5 million Josh Hoover, Indiana — $4.5 million Demond Williams, Washington — $4 million Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State — $3.5 million

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why is Dante Moore making $5 million?

So, where does that reported $5 million actually come from?

For a quarterback like Moore, the number is not simply a salary from Oregon. His compensation can come from several different sources, including direct revenue sharing from the university, Oregon's NIL collective as well as outside endorsement deals.

The biggest change came with the implementation of revenue sharing following the House v. NCAA settlement. Schools can now distribute a portion of their athletic department revenue directly to athletes.

Football accounts for the largest share of revenue at most major college athletic departments, which means quarterbacks like Moore are positioned to receive a significant portion of that money.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, there is a cap on how much schools can distribute directly to athletes. The settlement established that Division I schools opting into direct revenue sharing may distribute up to 22% of the average annual athletic department revenue generated by Power conference institutions to student-athletes.

The 2026 figure sits at roughly $20.5 million to $22 million per school across all sports. From there, each athletic department determines how that money is distributed, with Power Four programs typically directing around 70 percent to 75 percent of the pool toward football.

That money is then divided among the players on the football roster, with quarterbacks like Moore positioned to receive a larger share because of their value to the program.

Moore has also built a substantial portfolio of national brand deals. His partnerships include Nike, Beats by Dre, EA Sports, DoorDash and most recently CELSIUS, which give him additional earning power outside of his team-related compensation.

Dante Moore Adds CELSIUS to NIL Portfolio

Moore added another major brand to his NIL portfolio ahead of the 2026 season, signing a deal with CELSIUS.

The Oregon quarterback was one of four college football players selected for CELSIUS’ latest campaign. Moore joins Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman and Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. The company announced the group on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore transfer portal quarterback dan lanning nfl draft nil new york jets las vegas raiders | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

The campaign is built around CELSIUS’ “LIVE. FIT. GO.” message and will feature Moore in content focused on his workouts, preparation and game days. The partnership also includes campus activations, which will give Moore opportunities to be involved with CELSIUS events and connect with students and fans around major games.

“College football has an unmatched ability to bring people together, and these partnerships deepen CELSIUS’ connection to the culture and the students, fans and communities that make game day unlike anything else in sports,” chief brand officer of CELSIUS Kyle Watson said.

CELSIUS’ decision to put Moore in a national campaign alongside three other high-profile players is yet another prime example of the value that comes with being a starting quarterback at a major college football program. The company targeted some of the biggest names from the Big Ten and SEC, and Moore was one of the quarterbacks chosen to represent the brand.

The financial terms of the CELSIUS deal were not disclosed, so it is unclear how much the partnership adds to Moore’s overall earnings. Still, it provides another example of how his reported $5 million in compensation is not tied to one source.

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