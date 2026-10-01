Dan Lanning’s Recruiting Edge Includes One Must-See Detail in His Office

EUGENE - Oregon fans have a little pep in their step this week after the No. 15 Ducks emerged victorious in an intense rivalry game against the USC Trojans.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning took a well-earned victory lap by making his media rounds after the win. The national storylines surrounding the Ducks have dramatically shifted from overrated to underrated.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's rat poison as legendary coach Nick Saban would say. Or as Lanning and the Ducks say, "FEBU" - forget everyone but us.

One Detail Stands Out Behind Coach Dan Lanning In Office

However, bringing positive attention to the Oregon football program after securing a hard-fought victory over one of the most well-known programs in USC does bode well in terms of marketing and branding - which in turn boosts recruiting and the transfer portal.

With ease, Lanning answered countless questions from Barstool, Pat McAfee and others about quarterback Dante Moore's scary injury and Lanning's "petty" jab at USC.

However, the backdrop in Lanning's office could have been the loudest comment of all. Lanning has a recruiting pitch running inside his office before he even begins a conversation.

A digital ticker displays the NFL contracts and earnings of "Pro Ducks." These numbers from former Oregon players now starring on Sundays, are nothing to scoff at either.

The NFL pipeline from Eugene has never been stronger. Oregon has now had at least six players taken in the NFL Draft in each of the last four years, with 31 total selections under Lanning. Oregon has 48 players across NFL rosters, practice squads and reserve lists, according to Ourlads.

But even more eye-catching is that there is a group of Ducks that are among the highest-paid. New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s four-year, $135 million extension carries an average annual value of $33.75 million, making him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback. The agreement includes $102 million in total guarantees, according to the Patriots’ report on the deal.

For a recruit sitting across from Lanning, the names and numbers offer a glimpse of where wearing a Ducks uniform could lead.

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's Recruiting Edge

The ticker is a visual representation of coach Lanning helping other's reach their goals and dreams. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning said that is his number one goal in life.

"I wake up every morning and I feel like I've got an opportunity to live a dream. To get to be a head coach at Oregon in a place like this is so special. Now, my goal is to try to help other people recreate theirs. And get that opportunity," Lanning said.

Getting drafted is one milestone. Building a professional career and earning another contract can turn that opportunity into lasting security for a player and his family.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The ticker makes that connection. The Ducks have arguably never been hotter on the recruiting trail. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have secured three straight top-five recruiting classes, elevating Oregon into the sport’s elite.

There was a time when landing a five-star recruit was front-page news for Oregon. Now, elite talent has become a defining part of the program. The Ducks’ sidelines are filled with some of the best prospects in football, to the point where even backup quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred to be in a backup role as a former five-star recruit.

Now with Moore sidelined with a concussion after a scary hit at USC, the importance of Raiola's transfer cannot be overstated.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and reporter bri amaranthus | oregon ducks on si

In an era where many programs can promise NIL, facilities and exposure, Oregon’s ability to show a recruit visible proof of long-term player success - with it's thriving NFL pipeline and even a ticker in an office- may be one of its most underrated recruiting weapons.

“You're trying to paint a vision for what it's going to be like when you come to play in Oregon. And when you get to actually experience that vision, you get to see guys that are playing in the league right now, see guys get drafted, see the fan experience - I think that paints a great picture," Lanning said after the spring game.

What takes the NFL success even futher is how many ProDucks return to Eugene. "Once a Duck, always a Duck" reigns true throughout the program, that welcomes them with open arms.

At Oregon's spring game in April there was an impressive amount of Ducks who returned for the exhibition game. The now-NFL players included New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Burch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson, Denver Broncos receiver Troy Franklin, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

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