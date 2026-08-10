Oregon Transfer Iverson Hooks Doesn’t Hold Back on Why Dante Moore Is Unique

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks have an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position for quarterback Dante Moore in 2026.

Yet, transfer Iverson Hooks is determined not to be overlooked.

The 5-10, 175-pound receiver arrives in Eugene following a breakout season in which he caught 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

oregon ducks transfer receiver iverson hooks | seigher brown

Now, Hooks is making the jump from UAB to an Oregon program with national championship expectations.

In a revealing exclusive interview, Hooks gives an eye-opening take on what makes Moore and coach Dan Lanning unique, discusses his comfortability in the slot and the one thing Oregon fans need to know about him.

Oregon Receiver Iverson Hooks Doesn't Hold Back On Dante Moore

Moore enters the season as one of the most prominent quarterbacks in college football and a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, but Hooks’ first impression had little to do with stats or clout.

What caught Hooks’ attention was how Moore earns the trust of his teammates when nobody is watching. So, what exactly does Moore do behind the scenes to earn that trust?

"Everything. No matter if it's a workout, he's the last person in there... No matter if it's a field session, he's the last person out there getting some extra throws in. Seeing him carry himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation right now, that just makes me want to work harder," Hooks told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Moore has established chemistry with returning receivers like Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, while Evan Stewart also gets back in the mix after a season ending injury in 2025. Amaranthus asked Hooks how he is working to build that same connection with Moore.

“Dante actually built that chemistry with me. He's a great leader. I've seen that as soon as I got in here. When he talks, everybody listens," Hooks said. "I just love the way he carries himself. He's a very humble person. And so that just makes you want to play harder for him, knowing his why, what he's been through."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore has already separated himself from the other quarterbacks Hooks has played with during his college career, with much thanks to his ability to shoulder pressure.

"I know he got a lot of weight on his back, and it's just him being the same person every day. He's going to come in every day with a smile, shake your hand, ask you how you're doing. No matter what he's going through, I don't know if he's having a good day or a bad day because he's always smiling," Hooks said.

The One Thing Oregon Fans Should Know About Iverson Hooks

When asked what Oregon fans should know about him before he takes the field on Saturdays, Hooks made it clear...

“Explosive. Short and simple,” Hooks said.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooks confirmed he has primarily worked from the slot since arriving at Oregon, but he does not consider himself limited to one position.

"I'm comfortable (in the slot). I'm really comfortable at any receiver spot because that's just what I've been playing since I've been in college. So wherever coach leads me to play, that's what I'm going to get the job done," Hooks said.

Adding Hooks' versatility into the mix, Moore will have certainly have no shortage of playmakers.

Why Iverson Hooks Chose Dan Lanning, Oregon

From the deep south, why did Hooks want to move to the West Coast and be a Duck? It started long ago. Hooks has always called Oregon his dream school, so when the opportunity to play for Lanning arrived, it made it especially meaningful.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Hooks' eyes, Lanning separates himself because of this relationships with his players and he also mentioned the passion in his motivational speeches.

"The way he treats and coaches his players. I know everybody sees the viral motivational speeches. Just him just pouring out to his players like that, that just motivates me to just want to play harder for him, play harder for Oregon," Hooks said.

Hooks isn't taking this chance for granted.

"(Lanning) knows every time he comes up to me, I'm going to say thank you, coach, just for the opportunity to be here and just play for this great culture community. I just I got to give the thanks to him because he believed in me," Hooks said.

Challenge Of Big Ten Conference

oregon ducks transfer receiver iverson hooks | seigher brown

Hooks established himself as one of the American Conference’s most productive receivers before transferring to Oregon. The big question remains, can he replicate the same type of production vs. Big Ten competition? Hooks addressed the biggest challenge of adjusting to the Big Ten and facing Oregon's defense in practice.

"Probably just consistency. Everybody's good. Everybody's fast. Everybody's big. So just being consistent, knowing your worth, knowing what you have to do, knowing your job, knowing your 111, no matter how tired... just make sure you push through and just get it done," Hooks said.

Oregon fans will get their first look at Hooks in a Ducks uniform when Oregon opens its season against Boise State on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium. For Hooks, it will be his first chance to show exactly what he meant by “explosive.”

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