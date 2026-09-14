Betting Odds Take Interesting Turn for Oregon vs. Portland State

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks received 324 total points and dropped 15 spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a Week 2 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. That's their first-ever loss to the Big 12 Conference opponent in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Pacific Northwest program started the 2026 season at No. 2 and has now snapped the nation's longest active road winning streak at 12 games. Their previous 41-game winning streak against unranked opponents has also come to an end.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks' loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's now the lowest ranking for the Ducks since Week 2 of the 2022 season, occurring after coach Dan Lanning's first career loss with the university. That was a 49-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Against the Cowboys, questions rose regarding Lanning's decision-making, as well as decisions from both his first-year coordinators, Drew Mehringer on offense and Chris Hampton on defense. The next opportunity to right those wrongs before the start of Big Ten Conference play comes against the Portland State Vikings back at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Sep 13, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Portland State Vikings punter Tony Johnson (34) and kicker Mathias Uribe (97) react after Uribe made a field goal against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Portland State at Oregon Betting Odds

The Week 3 matchup with the nearby Big Sky Conference foe has Oregon as heavy favorites, despite coming off an upset loss to Oklahoma State. According to FanDuel, the spread stands at 58.5. The over/under is set at 65.5.

The return to campus will be under the lights at 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 19. It can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

The last time these two opponents met was in the season opener of the 2023 campaign, resulting in an 81-7 victory. Oregon leads the all-time history against Portland State, 6-0, dating back to 1993.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked by Oklahoma State defensive end Keviyan Huddleston as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What to Clean Up Against the Vikings

The Ducks' tendencies were very similar to what they had previously been, with little to no mix-up. Duck Sports Central's Mike Ostrom reported after the game that Oklahoma State senior linebacker Tate Romney noticed that Oregon's offensive line had a few stance indicators that gave away whether it was a run or a pass.

Romney stated, "We were noticing earlier in the week that their offensive line had tendencies that helped us key into the run or pass, and a couple of areas we could take advantage of. Obviously, our defensive line was keyed into that. That was one big thing that gave us a big advantage.”

Other similar tendencies that the Ducks showed were running outside the tackles and sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. not competing in pass protection.

If there ever was a perfectly timed opportunity coming after a loss to test out something new, it would be in the "get right" preparation for the Vikings this week and leading up to the battle with the currently undefeated No. 12 USC Trojans in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 26. Portland State coach Chris Fisk's program at the FCS level is winless, with a 0-3 overall record. His group has fallen to the UC Davis Aggies, at the San Diego State Aztecs, and against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.