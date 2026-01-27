Why Oregon's Wide Receiver Room Might Be the Deepest in the Country

Part of the reasoning that quarterback Dante Moore decided to come back to Eugene for one more chase at greatness was the future talent at the skill positions surrounding him. The redshirt sophomore will have plenty of options through the air in 2026, both at tight end, but more so at the wideout spots.

Despite the injuries throughout the 2025 season and recent transfer portal departures, Oregon Ducks wide receiver coach Ross Douglas has found a way to retain, recruit, and acquire talent from all different classes.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Losses Through the Transfer Portal

A four-star recruit out of the 2025 high school class, Cooper Perry will be following California Golden Bears coach Tosh Lupoi to the Bay Area, along with a few others.

Kyle Kasper, moving to Provo with the BYU Cougars, has quite the untapped potential similar to Perry. Both have found new homes that are better suited for exposure early in their football path.

On the more veteran side, Justius Lowe announced he will be transferring to the San Diego Aztecs for the start of the revamped Pac-12 Conference. He had his flashes throughout the three seasons in the Pacific Northwest, but injuries derailed his full capacity this past year.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates during the game against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Big Three in Eugene

It all starts with Dakorien Moore, coming off a true freshman season where he's just starting to get a feel for the high-level atmospheres that the Big Ten Conference presents on a weekly basis. The former five-star recruit finished with 497 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions while battling a knee injury in the backhalf of the season. An uber-talented receiver, Moore will be the focal point of what Ducks coach Dan Lanning is trying to create around that other Moore under center.

Coming off of a redshirt campaign in 2024, Jeremiah McClellan actually exceeded expectations and stole the spotlight from Moore at times. He had similar numbers at 557 receiving yards and three touchdowns through 38 catches. That's a young tandem that is just beginning to reach the ceiling.

Coming off a full season of no snaps due to a right knee injury in the summer, it's do-or-die time for senior Evan Stewart. He's the veteran and potential go-to guy in a closing two-minute drill situation, given his past experience with both the Texas A&M Aggies and during Oregon's 2024 season before his abrupt ending prior to the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The key for Stewart is staying healthy for the long run, from September all the way to potentially January.

UAB’s wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) carries the ball against Alabama State during their game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Ala., on Thursday evening August 27, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome the New Transfers, Recruits

Malik Beson's time with the Oregon program was short but so very sweet after transferring in from the Florida State Seminoles.

Luckily, his transfer replacement in the UAB Blazers' Iverson Hooks could similarly jump right on the scene for offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during his first season in the new role. Hooks has gradually gotten better and better throughout his four seasons in both then Conference USA and now American Athletic Conference, nearly touching 1,000 receiving yards in 2025 for Alabama-Birmingham (925 and seven touchdowns on 72 receptions). He can make his presence known right away inside Autzen Stadium.

Out of the 2026 high school recruiting class, Lanning and the rest of his coaching staff have also brought in two names to be excited about for the future:

Five-star Jalen Lott - Panther Creek in Lucas, Texas

Four-star Messiah Hampton - James Monroe in Rochester, New York

Along with the previously mentioned tight end talent retained and coming in, the Ducks' offense has a similar dynamic look to the past that can be spread around across the field.