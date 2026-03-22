Ideal NFL Draft Fit for Oregon Ducks Receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

The Oregon Ducks are loaded with talent heading into the 2026 NFL Draft with a wave of starters expected to hear their names called after standout college careers in Eugene. Among those making the jump to the NFL is wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr, a player who carved out an impactful role in Eugene and now looks to take the next step at the professional level.

Bryant Jr. is likely to hear his name called very late in the draft or be picked up as an undrafted free agent. Regardless of how his stock looks around the draft, there is one team that catches the eye when it comes to the fit.

Best NFL Fit for Gary Bryant Jr.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devan Boykin (12) during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The best NFL fit for the former Oregon Ducks route runner is the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have one of the better teams when it comes to the offensive weapons that they have. Some of the weapons that they have are nearly irreplaceable, which includes both their quarterback and their running back.

At quarterback, the Buffalo Bills have standout gunslinger Josh Allen. Allen has been a longtime starter for the program and has put the team on his back for many years. While he hasn't led the Bills to a Super Bowl, he has been considered by many to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. fields the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At running back, the Bills have James Cook. Cook is one of the better running backs in the league thanks to his ability to get open when needed in the receiving game as well as his ability to make someone miss and pick up some extra yards. Some can argue that he was the best running back in the entire league this past season. This is thanks to his league-leading 1,621 yards in this past season.

At the wide receiver position, the Bills could use some help. They currently have a starting core of Joshua Palmer, DJ Moore, and Khalil Shakir. They also have Keon Coleman as a primary backup at this moment on the outside. The Bills will need some help in the slot the most, as the depth seems to be a bit thin. This will be something that the Bills likely address in the draft, but also in the UDFA pool.

Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. fields the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The backup is Mecole Harman, who is a great return man, but an average wide receiver at the very best. He has always been more useful on special teams, and will likely continue to be more useful on special teams moving forward. This is why adding a player like Gary Bryant Jr. could be a huge benefit for the franchise.

With the addition of Bryant Jr., they are getting a college standout who is known for his ability to get open with some outstanding route-running traits. Allen has been known to have a strong arm, which can help him find some production in the Bills' offense, as he is one of the better one-cut route runners in the draft. Bryant Jr. is likely to be a depth piece, but could find some production when his number is called.