Dante Moore Propels NFL Draft Stock In Oregon Ducks' First Round Performance
In this story:
EUGENE – The No. 5 Oregon Ducks got off to a fiery start on offense in their first-round College Football Playoff (CFP) matchup against the James Madison Dukes. It only took quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks less than two minutes to score their first touchdown of the postseason.
NFL teams and Oregon fans eagerly await the announcement of Moore’s decision between declaring for the NFL Draft and staying with the Ducks for another season. The redshirt sophomore boosted his draft stock en route to a dominant first-half showing against JMU.
Dante Moore Increases NFL Stock in First Round Showing
Moore recorded four total touchdowns in the first half alone. He threw for four touchdowns and 313 yards in the game and rushed for a touchdown. Moore completed 19 of his 27 passes, including going perfect on his first eight attempts. His five total touchdowns set a new career best.
The redshirt sophomore tallied a rushing touchdown in his second straight game after not rushing for a score in the first 11 games of the season.
Two of Moore’s first-half touchdown passes were over 40 yards, with all three being over 20-yard passes. He’s projected to be a top-five pick in the draft if he declares this spring, but his performance against JMU had fans going to social media to debate if he’s worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.
Moore is widely considered a top-two quarterback prospect alongside the Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Moore said ahead of the Ducks’ first-round matchup that he still hasn’t decided about his NFL future.
“It's been interesting. I mean, so many thoughts and so many things going on through my head, and I feel like just having coach Lanning and having a support team that helps me get to my everyday life and making sure that I stay focused on the main thing,” Moore said. “And of course, my main thing right now is to be with my feet at being here with my teammates. Of course, everybody keeps asking questions, but there's not a decision yet.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Receiver To Transfer Portal Amid Injury Updates
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Flex The Power Of A National Brand In Playoff Spotlight
MORE: Oregon Ducks Intriguing Injury Report vs. James Madison
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon Ducks Dominate JMU Early
The Ducks outscored JMU 34-6 in the first half at Autzen Stadium. The Dukes controlled the clock with 20 minutes and 23 seconds of possession in the first half in comparison. Oregon only had the ball for nine minutes and 37 seconds during the opening half, but scored on all but one drive.
Five different players scored for the Ducks in the first half. Wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Malik Benson, as well as tight end Jamari Johnson, all hauled in touchdowns, while Moore and running back Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for touchdowns.
Wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Dakorien Moore both played against JMU after missing the last six weeks of against. Wide receiver Evan Stewart, who hasn’t played in 2025, remained sidelined despite warming up and being listed as a game-time decision.
Oregon is already showing that it’s a deep team that can be dangerous in the postseason. If the Ducks end up advancing and facing Texas Tech in the quarterfinal, more reinforcements like Stewart could be on the way.
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23